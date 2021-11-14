T20 World Cup 2021 final | New Zealand will not spare Australia this time, says Peter Fulton

Today at 4:06 PM
Former New Zealand cricketer Peter Fulton has stated that New Zealand will beat Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Fulton further added that New Zealand have been consistent in all formats in the past three years, and that they've got world-class players in their squad.
Dubai International Cricket Stadium is all set to host the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday. It will be New Zealand’s third successive ICC final in as many years, after they had won the World Test Championship final against India earlier this year, and had finished runners-up at the World Cup 2019.
On the other hand are the five-time ODI World Cup champions Australia, who have reached their second T20 World Cup final after 2010, in which they'd gone down to Paul Collingwood's England.
Former New Zealand opener Peter Fulton felt that the final of the marquee event will be a close one, and picked the Blackcaps as his favoruites to lift the title. He further added that the Kane Williamson-led side have been at their best in the past three years, and that they have got talented players in the squad.
"It is going to be a pretty close game. New Zealand played Australia in a five-match series earlier this year and they won 3-2. I think it will be a very close game. New Zealand will win. It will come down to the last couple of overs. The team which will have a little bit of luck, will probably win the match. I see New Zealand winning the title this time. They won't spare Australia this time," Fulton told TimesofIndia.com.
"We lost the final in 2015 and 2019," added Fulton. "We then won the Test championship and now the T20 World Cup final is here. New Zealand will be favourites to win the title. They have been really at their best in the last three years. They are one of the best sides in the world. They are consistent in all three formats. Some world-class players and talented players are in the squad. We saw how Daryl Mitchell took the side home in the semifinals against England.
"New Zealand and Australia have a very big rivalry. It should be a very exciting match. Australia have got talented and star players in their side. I am really looking forward to this exciting game."
Fulton, who featured in 23 Tests, 49 ODIs, and 12 T20Is for New Zealand, stated that Devon Conway's absence due to injury would be major blow for the team in the final.
"Devon Conway being injured will be a very big blow for New Zealand," he said. "New Zealand are going to miss Conway badly in the final. Tim Seifert or Mark Chapman will replace him in the side. New Zealand will go with Glenn Phillips to keep the wickets. Conway has been a massive part of this team for the last one or two years and New Zealand will miss his services in the final."
