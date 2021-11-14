T20 World Cup 2021 final | New Zealand will not spare Australia this time, says Peter Fulton

"We lost the final in 2015 and 2019," added Fulton. "We then won the Test championship and now the T20 World Cup final is here. New Zealand will be favourites to win the title. They have been really at their best in the last three years. They are one of the best sides in the world. They are consistent in all three formats. Some world-class players and talented players are in the squad. We saw how Daryl Mitchell took the side home in the semifinals against England.