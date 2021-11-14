T20 World Cup 2021 Final | Twitter reacts as Mitchell Marsh, David Warner lead Australia to maiden T20 WC title

Yesterday at 11:20 PM
Mitchell Marsh and David Warner both scored fifties, to help Australia defeat New Zealand by eight wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday, November 14, and clinch their maiden title. It was Australia first ICC tournament triumph since the 2015 World Cup win at home.
Trent Boult dismissed Aaron Finch (5) in just the third over of Australia’s chase of 173, before David Warner and Mitchell Marsh took over. The pair added 92 off 59 balls to keep the required-rate firmly in check, before the former was castled by Boult for a 38-ball 53.
Marsh’s innings was a major highlight, with the right-hander beginning with a first ball six and finishing unbeaten 77 off 50 with six fours and four maximums. Glenn Maxwell applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 18-ball 28, which included a winning switch-hit boundary towards the third-man region.
Earlier, New Zealand took 115 off their final 10 overs to put up 172/4, after Finch opted to bowl. The star of the show was Kane Williamson, who struck 10 fours and three sixes during his sublime 48-ball 85.
It was Australia's first ever T20 World Cup triumph, with their previous best performance dating back to the 2010 edition, when they had lost to Paul Collingwood's England in the final.
Australia who lost their last five bilateral series but won the WC: #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/apjwsQPPyT— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 14, 2021
Oh!!!! Agony for New Zealand.— vishakh vr (@VishakhVr) November 14, 2021
5 Times CWC Champions are now the #T20WorldCup Champions. 🙌🇦🇺#AUSvNZ #NZvsAUS pic.twitter.com/XMBFKGRIKp
#AUSvNZ#T20WorldCupFinal— PawanDHFM (@MB143PAWAN) November 14, 2021
Another heartbreak for #KaneWilliamson, but he's still smile never die.
Congratulations new champions #Australia pic.twitter.com/sIz8Vvwg0C
#PictureOfTheDay 😍😍❤️— Salman Hassan 🇵🇰 (@SalmanHassan__) November 14, 2021
Glad that my prediction regarding Player of the tournament went spot on😂.#t20worldcup2021 #T20WorldCup21 #T20WorldCup #NZvsAUS #AusVsNZ #AUSvNZ #NZvAUS #T20WCFinal #T20WorldCupFinal#Mitchell #Marsh https://t.co/ejHJ3YuHR7 pic.twitter.com/frUTgGe5K9
What an Innings from Mitchell Marsh in the ICC T20 World Cup Final. He scored Incredible 77* runs from 50 balls including 6 Fours and 4 Sixes against New Zealand in the Final. This is Extraordinary Innings from Marsh. Well played. #AUSvNZ #Australia #Final pic.twitter.com/BE8bFL2846— Sheikh Fakhar e Alam (@ShFakharA) November 14, 2021
Never ever understimate mighty Aussies !!!— Shri Madhav Ved INFIDEL✘🇭🇲࿗ (@msdian_abhi) November 14, 2021
Congratulations men in yellow , everyone knows for what Australia was known for bcz the brand of cricket they always shown .#AUSvNZ #NZvsAUS #T20WCFinal pic.twitter.com/0r7k2rgDk1
👉 October ➜ Down and out in the IPL— Mohit (@Mohit67231116) November 14, 2021
👉 November ➜ Match-winner in a World Cup final
What a comeback from David Warner 🔥#AUSvNZ #DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/yAnl5IS28p
Well deserved Champions Australia 🔥— Thoufee De Villiers ❤️ (@Thoufee_fir) November 14, 2021
Warner comeback was the bestest happened this WC 🔥
Zampa , Marsh and Josh 🔥
Southafrica lost to only Australia , hope they come back with a better plan for Australia WC
"Zampa has been the best bowler by far in white ball over the last two years. We know how to bowl around him. The bowling group just know our roles a lot clearer" - Mitchell Starc #NZvsAUS | #T20WorldCupFinal— Cricket.com (@weRcricket) November 14, 2021
Congrats Aussies💛— SSR Reloaded (@iamshatakssr) November 14, 2021
Credit to their unity, willpower & the natural might in them-which makes the Team such special
The best version of Wade,Maxi,Marsh,Zampa,Stoinis,Warner we've seen in these last few days
Really happy to see this mighty team gaining their might again🏏🏆#AUSvNZ
Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped Warner and now he is the reason behind Australia T20 WC triumph. #NZvAUS #NZvsAUS #AUSvNZ #DavidWarner #T20WCFinal #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup21— Shubham Dalmia🇮🇳 (@thesonofsports) November 14, 2021
