    T20 World Cup 2021 Final | Twitter reacts as Mitchell Marsh, David Warner lead Australia to maiden T20 WC title

    Aaron Finch's Australia are the T20 World Cup 2021 champions

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:20 PM

    Mitchell Marsh and David Warner both scored fifties, to help Australia defeat New Zealand by eight wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday, November 14, and clinch their maiden title. It was Australia first ICC tournament triumph since the 2015 World Cup win at home.

    Trent Boult dismissed Aaron Finch (5) in just the third over of Australia’s chase of 173, before David Warner and Mitchell Marsh took over. The pair added 92 off 59 balls to keep the required-rate firmly in check, before the former was castled by Boult for a 38-ball 53.

    Marsh’s innings was a major highlight, with the right-hander beginning with a first ball six and finishing unbeaten 77 off 50 with six fours and four maximums. Glenn Maxwell applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 18-ball 28, which included a winning switch-hit boundary towards the third-man region.

    Earlier, New Zealand took 115 off their final 10 overs to put up 172/4, after Finch opted to bowl. The star of the show was Kane Williamson, who struck 10 fours and three sixes during his sublime 48-ball 85.

    It was Australia's first ever T20 World Cup triumph, with their previous best performance dating back to the 2010 edition, when they had lost to Paul Collingwood's England in the final.

