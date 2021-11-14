T20 World Cup 2021 Final | Credit to Australia, they didn't give us an inch, says Kane Williamson

As New Zealand went down to Australia by eight wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday in Dubai, Kane Williamson stated that the Aaron Finch-led were just too good for the Blackcaps on the day. Williamson scored a masterly 85 off 48 to guide New Zealand to a first-innings score of 172/4.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand openers Daryl Mitchell (11) and Martin Guptil partnered for a 28-run stand before the former fell to Josh Hazelwood in the fourth over. The Australian bowlers restricted the run flow in the powerplay, and Guptil could manage only 28 during his 35-ball stay, before falling to Adam Zampa. However, captain Kane Williamson stood solid at one end, and notched up a 48-ball 85, which guided New Zealand to 172/4. For Australia, Hazelwood was the pick of the bowlers, finishing 3/16 from his four overs.

Chasing 173, Australia faced an early blow as they lost their captain Aaron Finch (5) in just the third over of the innings. However, a 92-run stand between David Warner (53) and Mitchell Marsh put Australia in a commanding position. Glenn Maxwell, who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Warner stitched up an unbeaten 66-run stand along with Marsh and helped Australia lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls, whereas Maxwell, who scored the winning runs, fired an 18-ball 28 to complete Australia's eight-wicket victory over New Zealand.

Reflecting on the game, Williamson stated that Australia were too good in the chase, and never gave an opportunity to his bowlers.

"We were trying to get a platform, the surface was holding a fraction," said Williamson. "Nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a competitive total, only to be chased superbly. They're a fantastic side, had a brilliant campaign and came out and turned it on. You never really know, at halfway we made every effort to get a good total. We weren't far away. Credit to the way Australia chase it, they didn't give us an inch.

"Wasn't to be today, but proud of how we've operated. Guys committed to what we tried to do in venues that varied a lot. There was a lot of heart shown, always nice to get to the big dance. But credit to Australia again. Some high hopes coming in, some good cricket played, so we're feeling it a bit. There are only two possible outcomes, shame we couldn't get the job done," said Williamson after the match.