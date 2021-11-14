T20 World Cup | You don't see that from a leg-spinner, says Sachin Tendulkar pointing at variations from Adam Zampa

Today at 2:45 PM
Analysing the bowling of Australia's Adam Zampa, Sachin Tendulkar has pointed out the changes the leg-spinner makes while bowling. Zampa is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 scalps and will be looking forward to winning the title for his side against New Zealand on Sunday.
The wrist spinner has left behind the pace trio of Mitchell Starc (9), Josh Hazlewood (8) and Pat Cummins (5) in the list of highest wicket-takers at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. He has picked 12 wickets at an average of 10.91, best by an Australian spinner in World Cups. His career-best performance came against Bangladesh where he picked 5/19 in the Super 12 encounter in Dubai. This performance proved vital for the Aaron Finch-led side as they marched miles ahead of South Africa’s Net Run Rate (NRR). They chased down the target of 74 runs in just 6.2 overs. His economy rate during the tournament has been 5.69. The 29-year-old will be looking forward to carrying on his form against New Zealand in Dubai.
Meanwhile, India great Sachin Tendulkar had dissected the bowling of New South Wales-born spinner ahead of the summit clash on Sunday, November 14.
"I've observed one thing in Zampa's bowling. When the batter steps out, his release point is later. If you release the ball right above your head, it is more or less a good length ball. When the arms move further ahead and then you release the ball i.e. if the release point is later, the ball is mostly short-pitched. He was only releasing the ball later when the batter was stepping out," Tendulkar said on a video posted on his official Facebook profile.
"And so, whenever the batter was stepping out, the delivery wasn't really in the hitting range. It was pitching short. And a bowler is only able to make that swift change in releasing point when he is in good form.
"When the batter didn't step out, he was releasing the ball earlier. The delivery wasn't particularly pacy, but the length was fuller and I recollect a commentator saying that he was almost bowling yorker length! You don't see that often from a leg-spinner. It is a more common sight from a finger-spinner where they can dart the ball. It is not easy for a leg-spinner and I noticed that in Zampa."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Adam Zampa
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup
- Australia Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.