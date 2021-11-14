T20 World Cup | You don't see that from a leg-spinner, says Sachin Tendulkar pointing at variations from Adam Zampa

The wrist spinner has left behind the pace trio of Mitchell Starc (9), Josh Hazlewood (8) and Pat Cummins (5) in the list of highest wicket-takers at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. He has picked 12 wickets at an average of 10.91, best by an Australian spinner in World Cups. His career-best performance came against Bangladesh where he picked 5/19 in the Super 12 encounter in Dubai. This performance proved vital for the Aaron Finch-led side as they marched miles ahead of South Africa’s Net Run Rate (NRR). They chased down the target of 74 runs in just 6.2 overs. His economy rate during the tournament has been 5.69. The 29-year-old will be looking forward to carrying on his form against New Zealand in Dubai.