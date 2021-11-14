‘Got a call from his son' – Sourav Ganguly hilariously jokes on Rahul Dravid’s appointment as India head coach

Today at 6:40 PM
Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has joked that a call from Rahul Dravid’s son inspired him to appoint his former India teammate as head coach of the national team. The upcoming home series against New Zealand will be Dravid’s first assignment as India's head coach.
Rahul Dravid was appointed as India head coach, with Ravi Shastri’s tenure having come to an end after the team's disappointing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. The former Indian cricketer, who succeeded Shastri, has been successful as a coach for India A and Under-19 teams in recent years. The upcoming home series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin on November 17 will be Dravid’s first assignment as India's full-time head coach.
Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has joked that Dravid’s son wanted him away from home as he was being too strict.
"I got a call from him saying his father was being too strict with him and that he needed to be taken away. That's when I called Rahul (Dravid) and told him that it was time for him to join the national team,” said Ganguly jokingly, while speaking at the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair.
Speaking further on relationship with Dravid, Ganguly stated that since they played together, it was easy for him to make the legendary cricketer welcome and wanted.
"We grew up together, started around the same time, and spent most of the time playing together. So it was easy for some of us to make him feel welcome and wanted," Ganguly said.
India will face New Zealand in the first T20I on November 17 in Jaipur.
