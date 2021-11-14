Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in the New Zealand squad for Test series against India

Today at 10:08 AM
Daryl Mitchell has replaced injured Devon Conway in the New Zealand squad for the two-match Test series against India, which is part of the World Test Championship. Conway injured his hand after getting stumped out against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final and is also missing out on the final.
The 30-year-old had punched his bat in frustration after the dismissal. An X-ray on Thursday confirmed "a break to his right hand fifth Metacarpal".
Mitchell has played five Tests since 2019 and has amassed 232 runs including his maiden century against Pakistan in Christchurch in January this year. Meanwhile, Conway made his Test debut against England earlier this year at Lord’s and scored 200 not out runs while opening the innings alongside Tom Latham. He has amassed 379 runs in three games since then. Both players were part of the World Test Championship title winning team in June this year. Head coach Gary Stead said that it’s a shame that Conway will miss out the first series of the World Test Championship 2021-23.
"It's a shame for Devon to miss out on the first series of the new World Test Championship cycle, but it also offers up an opportunity for someone else. Daryl's versatility means he can cover a lot of batting positions and he's certainly got plenty of confidence at the moment.” said Gary Stead.
“He's proven he can perform in Test cricket and I know he's excited to rejoin the Test group."
The South African-born cricketer’s might make a comeback in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in January 2022. The Blackcaps need to decide which player will replace him at the top. Will Young could be an option as he scored 82 against England in June this year batting at number three. Another option for the side could be uncapped Rachin Ravindra, who can also provide spin bowling.
