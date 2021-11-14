Daryl Mitchell replaces Devon Conway in the New Zealand squad for Test series against India

Mitchell has played five Tests since 2019 and has amassed 232 runs including his maiden century against Pakistan in Christchurch in January this year. Meanwhile, Conway made his Test debut against England earlier this year at Lord’s and scored 200 not out runs while opening the innings alongside Tom Latham. He has amassed 379 runs in three games since then. Both players were part of the World Test Championship title winning team in June this year. Head coach Gary Stead said that it’s a shame that Conway will miss out the first series of the World Test Championship 2021-23.