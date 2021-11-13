Will love to be part of an Australian team that can win a Test series in India, says Nathan Lyon

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon has said that he would love to be part of the Australian team which can win a Test series in India. Last time an Australia team won a Test series on Indian soil was way back in 2004 and the last time they won a Test series against India was in 2014-15.

Australia are scheduled to tour India for a 4-match Test series in 2022. The series will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between both the teams have witnessed high-voltage clashes in recent years. In 2017, when Aussies toured India, both the teams fought with intensity. The Steve Smith-led side won the first Test by a whooping margin of 333 runs on a turning pitch of Pune. The Virat Kohli-led side came back in the second game as they won by 75 runs defending the target of 187 runs in the fourth innings. The third match ended in a draw and then went on to win the decider by 8 wickets, thereby sealing the series 2-1.

Almost two years down the line, India toured Down Under in late 2018 for three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. The main focus was on the Test series as India had never won a Test series on the Aussie soil since touring the country for the first time in 1947. The Virat Kohli-led side created history by winning the series 2-1 with the fourth game ending in a draw.

In 2020-21, India once again went to Australia for three ODIs and as many T20Is and the four-match Test series. The Test series had high stakes as it was part of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21. Men In Blue won the series by 2-1 despite losing the first game as they were bowled out for 36 runs. Their regular skipper, Virat Kohli went back home after the first game for the birth of his child. Ajinkya Rahane took the charge for the rest of the series. The team lost the services of players such as Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav as they got injured at different times of the series.

India won the last Test by chasing 329 runs on the last day of the game as they became the only team to beat Australia in a Test match at Brisbane's Gabba since 1988. Meanwhile, Lyon feels he can play a massive role in beating India on their soil.

"One of the big goals is I'd really like to be part of an Australian team that can win a Test series in India," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Lyon as saying.

"I think I can play a massive role in that as well. That`s definitely one of my big goals. I think that's one of the big goals team-wise. That is a big focus."

The 100-Test veteran added that his side didn’t play to their potential when they hosted India.

"I don't think we did the basics well enough for long enough -- that's purely what it comes down to. We didn't take our chances when we created the chances in the field," added the 100-Test veteran.

In Test cricket, I've played enough of it to realise if you do the basics for a long period of time and challenge people's defence you`ll create chances here and there. That's one big area we can get better."

Lyon is just one wicket away from completing 400 scalps in the longest format and is gearing for the Ashes starting December 8 at The Gabba.