T20 World Cup 2021 | You have to be on for all 40 overs to beat New Zealand, says Aaron Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch feels that his team should be on for all 40 overs if they are to beat a "disciplined" New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday. Finch said that the fixture would go down to the wire, adding that New Zealand is a side who fight and scrap in every situation.

The final of the T20 World Cup 2021 is set to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, November 14. Both these teams have entered the final beating a strong opposition, In the first semi-final, New Zealand won against England by five wickets in a scintillating run chase, while Australia defeated Pakistan by a similar margin in the second.

As the two teams gear up for their first ICC tournament final since the 2015 World Cup, which Australia won, Aaron Finch wants his team to be on for all 40 overs, if they are to beat Kane Williamson's men to clinch a maiden T20 World Cup title.

"Any time you play New Zealand you know how great a contest it's going to be," Finch said. "They're so disciplined in all three facets of their game. Their fielding is outstanding and they are a team you have to be on for all 40 overs if you're going to get over the line.”

New Zealand have been quite a force under Williamson in recent years, having finished runners-up at the 2019 World Cup and winners at the inaugural ICC World Test Championship 2021. Finch singled out New Zealand's fighting spirit as a special trait.

"They are really well led by Kane (Williamson) and regardless of how they're going they seem to hang around for long enough in any kind of contest and wear you down.They fight and scrap in every situation and they're a great side.”

New Zealand will miss the services of Devon Conway in the final, who has been ruled out with a broken hand. Finch believes that Conway would be a major miss for the Blackcaps, but felt that they possess enough depth in their squad to find a strong replacement

"Conway has been such a consistent player for them," he said. "He plays spin really well through those middle overs so that will be a big loss. But they have a really good squad and whoever they bring in for that role will still be a really big challenge.”