T20 World Cup 2021 | Hasan Ali’s wife Samiya refutes rumours of threats to her family

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali’s wife Samiya has refuted the rumours of threats to her family by the Pakistani fans after the semi-final loss against Australia. Ali has been targeted to the various social media platforms as he dropped the catch of Australia’s Matthew Wade in the 19th over.

The Aaron Finch-led side were chasing the target of 177 in the second semi-final against the Babar Azam-led side. In the last two overs, Australia needed 22 runs with five wickets left as Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade were on the crease. Wade attempted to score a six towards deep midwicket but could not get the distance as Hasan Ali covered a good distance before putting down the simple catch.

Wade and Stoinis completed two runs amid all the drama before the former hit three consecutive sixes to win the game for his side. After the game, Ali has been constantly trolled by netizens on social media platforms. There were unconfirmed reports of the pacer’s family receiving threats from Pakistan fans.

Meanwhile, his wife Samiya Hassan Ali took to her Instagram handle and wrote that her family is not getting any threats from the fans.

“So many tweets circulating from this fake account that I, Hasan and my daughter are getting threats from the people of Pakistan, which is absolutely wrong,” Samiya wrote on her Instagram story.

She added that she has no account on Twitter and urged the fans to report any account pretending to be her.

“Instead, we have seen tons of support. Please don’t believe any such statements and don’t follow any such accounts on Twitter pretending to be me.

“I am not on Twitter. Please report the accounts claiming to be me,” Samiya added.

With Pakistan’s exit from the tournament, Australia will join New Zealand in the final to be played on November 14 in Dubai.