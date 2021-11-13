T20 World Cup | Australia can overcome toss factor during the final against New Zealand, says Aaron Finch

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 final against New Zealand on Thursday, Australia captain Aaron Finch feels that his side can overcome the toss factor. In the last 17 evening T20 games played in Dubai, the team batting second has won 16 times. CSK are the only team to bat first and not lose the game.

IPL 2021 final, where MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings registered a 27-run win despite losing the toss and batting first in Dubai.

Ahead of the summit clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Finch is looking to draw inspiration from the 4-time IPL champions.

"Absolutely it can be overcome. At some point, to win this tournament you're going to have to win batting first. I was actually hoping to lose the toss against Pakistan because I would have loved to put a score on the board in that semi-final. It was one of those ones where you're probably never going to bat first but you don't mind if you have to. It's the same going into the final," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Finch as saying.

"We saw it in the IPL final. Chennai were able to put a big score on the board and really squeeze there. It comes down to the day. If you can put a total on the board and make the opposition take risks early in their innings, then that's what it's all about," he added.

The 34-year-old added that teams love chasing in the shortest format, however, a big total on the board can make life difficult for the opponent.

"I reckon around the world a lot of teams love chasing in T20 cricket. It does come with its risks, though. If an opponent puts up a big total on the board, it can be difficult to chase it down, regardless of where you're playing. It's a Catch 22, but the trend of the tournament has been chasing," the 34-year-old said in the pre-match press conference.

Since the 2009 Champions Trophy, Australia and New Zealand have made it to the final of ICC events on three occasions. In 2009, the Ricky Ponting-led side beat the Brendon McCullum-led team by six wickets. Shane Watson scored 105 not out for Australia. Six years later, both teams met each other in the 2015 ODI World Cup final where Australia side beat the Kiwis by seven wickets. Left-arm pacers Mitchell Johnson and James Faulkner took three wickets each for the Aussies. Once again, both the sides will head into the final of the ongoing showpiece event under different leaders - Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch.