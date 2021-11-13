Shivnarine Chanderpaul named West Indies Under-19 batting consultant

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed as the West Indies Under-19 team batting consultant, ahead of the Under-19 World Cup 2022 to be held in January-February in the Caribbean. Chanderpaul will be working during the upcoming high performance camp in Antigua for preparation of the tournament.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, one of West Indies greats, has been apoointed as the Under-19 team batting consultant in lead up to the U19 World Cup 2022 to be played at home in January-February. West Indies will be starting their preparation for the Under-19 World Cup with the a high performance camp in Antigua, of which Chanderpaul would be a part.

Chanderpaul will join Floyd Reifer (Head Coach), Rohan Nurse (Assistant Coach), and Curtly Ambrose (Bowling Coach) in the support staff.

Cricket West Indies director Jimmy Adams said that Chanderpaul will be a great addition to the coaching staff. The 47-year-old represented West Indies 164 Tests, 268 ODIs and 22 T20Is in a career spanning over two decades.

"Shiv has a tremendous amount of cricketing knowledge and know-how and he will be a great addition to the coaching staff," Jimmy Adams, CWI's director of cricket said. "We already have another icon of the game in Sir Curtly Ambrose, who has been involved with the squad since the camp in August, as well as several other outstanding coaches."

A total of 28 players have been picked for the camp, which will run from November 15 to 28.

"Having had a month-long camp in Antigua in August followed by the 18-man West Indies Under-19 squad tour of England, I am looking forward to see the continued progress and improvements of the various players as well as to interact with them to understand their thinking and approach to the game," Robert Haynes, CWI's lead selector for the Under-19s said.

"The two-week camp will include four practice matches along with continued skills and physical development, and it's an opportunity for all players invited to stake a claim for selection for the series at home and the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup."

The Under-19 World Cup has been a tournament presenting platforms to promising youngsters to prove themselves and grab the attention of the cricket world, with international captains like Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson being examples of ones gaining early prominence. India have been the most successful team in the tournament, winning four titles since the first edition in 1988. Bangaldesh won the most recent edition played in South Africa in 2020, defeating India in the final.