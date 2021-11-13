Shikhar Dhawan honoured with Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind

Today at 10:05 PM
India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was conferred with the Arjuna Award by the President Of India Ram Nath Kovind in recognition for his outstanding achievements in cricket. Dhawan made his ODI debut in 2010 and established himself after his heroics in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy which India won.
The southpaw has played 145 ODIs for India and has amassed 6,105 with an average of 45.55 with 17 hundreds and 33 fifties. He is the fastest Indian to reach 2000 and 3000 runs in ODI cricket. He is also the second fastest Indian to reach 4,000 and 5,000 runs in the 50-over format. The 35-year-old has a knack for scoring big in the ICC tournaments. In the 2013 Champions Trophy, he aggregated 363 runs in five games with a mind boggling average of 90.75, including two back-to-back hundreds against South Africa and West Indies.
In the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, he was the fifth highest run-getter in the tournament with 412 runs in eight games at 51.50 with two 100s and one 50. Two years later, he shined again in the Champions Trophy, won by Pakistan. He scored 338 runs in five games at 67.60. He last played for India on the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year. In Tests, the Delhi-born player has accumulated 2,315 in 34 games with seven 100s and five 50s.
Besides Dhawan, Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, and Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.
So so happy for @SDhawan25. Top man who deserves this and so much more. Legend always. pic.twitter.com/r6NXpTEoAl— Indranil Das Blah (@indranildasblah) November 13, 2021
