Shikhar Dhawan honoured with Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind

In the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, he was the fifth highest run-getter in the tournament with 412 runs in eight games at 51.50 with two 100s and one 50. Two years later, he shined again in the Champions Trophy, won by Pakistan. He scored 338 runs in five games at 67.60. He last played for India on the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year. In Tests, the Delhi-born player has accumulated 2,315 in 34 games with seven 100s and five 50s.