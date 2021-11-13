Mahela Jayawardene, Shaun Pollock and Janette Brittin inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

England’s Janette Brittin, South Africa’s Shaun Pollock and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardena have been added to the ICC Hall of Fame. Brittin, who played 27 Tests and 63 ODIs, passed away from cancer at the age of 58 in 2017 and she is the 31st England player to join the ICC Hall of Fame.

Brittin is the greatest run-scorer (1935 at 49.61), century-maker (five) and appearance maker (27) in women’s Test history. She was similarly dominant in ODIs, making 2,121 runs at an average of 42.42 with five centuries across 63 ODIs and was part of England’s World Cup-winning side in 1993.

Jayawardena played 652 international matches, comprising 149 Tests, 448 ODIs and 55 T20Is. Only India’s Sachin Tendulkar played more international matches, pipping the Sri Lankan by 12 games.

The 44-year-old is Test cricket’s ninth greatest run-scorer with 11,814 to his name at an average of 49.84, making the sixth most Test centuries in the format’s history. Among his 34 centuries is the famous 374 – Test cricket’s fourth-highest score – he made in the midst of a record-setting 624-run stand with close friend Kumar Sangakkara against South Africa in 2006.

Denied men’s ODI cricket’s most cherished trophy twice, the Colombo-born was also part of the Sri Lankan sides that finished second in the 2009 and 2012 T20 World Cups. In 2014 he finally got his hands on some long-awaited silverware, carried off the field on the shoulders of his teammates as he won the T20 World Cup final in his last appearance in the format.

Further, the son of former South Africa Peter Pollock and nephew of ICC Hall of Famer Graeme Pollock, Shaun Pollock went on to play 108 Tests, 303 ODIs and 12 T20Is across 13 years after making his Test debut in 1995 against England.

The all-rounder made name for himself both with the bat and the ball and also captained the Proteas during his tenure. He scored 2 hundreds in Test cricket, in which he made 3,781 runs at an average of 32.31.

The 48-year-old's tally of 829 international wickets is the seventh most of all time but to truly appreciate the greatness of Pollock is to recognise his ability with bat and ball.

Few have ever been as complete a player. Testament to that fact is that among players to have taken more than 400 Test wickets, only Kapil Dev (434 wickets, 5248 runs) scored more runs than Pollock’s 3,781.