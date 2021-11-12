Virat Kohli should leave captaincy in all formats, continue only as a batsman, opines Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi believes that Virat Kohli should step down from Team India captaincy from all formats and concentrate only on his batting as he will have relatively less pressure on him. Afridi also praised Rohit Sharma and said that the opener was bound to become India captain because of his talent.

With the end of India’s campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021, start of a new era in limited overs is set to begin with the first T20I against New Zealand on November 17. Virat Kohli left his captaincy from the T20Is after the T20 World Cup and Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the new captain for the Men in Blue in the shortest format.

Also, Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the head coach of team ended with the ICC showpiece event and Rahul Dravid has stepped in the role ahead of the home series against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli has been a good captain for India so far, especially in the longest format of the sport. The bowling unit of the team excelled under his leadership. India won Test series against Australia in Australia and also were leading against England by 2-1 this year before the last Test was postponed. Kohli is the only India skipper to win T20I bilateral series in all SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. However, despite these records, an ICC trophy has always been out of his reach as a captain.

Former Pakistan cricketer Afridi believes that 33-year-old should give up his captaincy in all formats as that will help him concentrate on his batting.

"I think Virat should take the decision to continue as only a player. There will be relatively less pressure, he has played plenty of cricket too. He will enjoy his cricket and batting because captaining a team is not easy, especially in countries like India and Pakistan. As long as you are captaining well, things go smooth," he said on Samaa TV.

India will play a three match T20I sereis against New Zealand from November 17 and Rohit Sharma will be captaining the team in his first assignment. He has a impressive record in the IPL as a captain with five titles to his name. Also he has a good success rate whenever he captained the national side in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Shahid Afridi has said that the spectators will see two sides of Rohit Sharma as a captain. He will be "relaxed" where required and will "show anger" whenever needed as well.

"As far as Rohit is concerned, this was on the cards. I have played with him for a year (at Deccan Chargers). He is an outstanding player with terrific shot selection. He stays relaxed where required and shows anger when needed to as well. We will see both sides. Like I said, this captaincy move was bound to happen. He should definitely be given a chance," he stated.