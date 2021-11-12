Twitter reacts to Hanuma Vihari's exclusion from 17-man India squad for New Zealand Tests

Today at 2:03 PM
Fans have questioned the exclusion of middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari from the 17-man India squad for the 2-Test series against New Zealand starting November 25 in Kanpur. Vihari, who averages 32.84 in the longest format, last represented India in the third Test against Australia in January.
BCCI should give Explaination for Hanuma Vihari's Exclusion.— Commentweeters 🏏🥂 (@commentweeters) November 12, 2021
How do you see exclusion of Hanuma Vihari?— Rishabh Upadhyay (@Rishabh_1815) November 12, 2021
Hanuma Vihari’s exclusion is shocking. Absolutely shocking.— Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) November 12, 2021
Can we please talk about Hanuma Vihari's exclusion as well. The guy batted us through that scary Sydney last day wicket with a hamstring injury.— Harish Sankar (@harishsankar7) September 2, 2021
🤡management#INDvsNZ #HanumaVihari #JusticeforVihari https://t.co/U19pG0TF7K— Prabhas Raju❤️ (@7Saanvi) November 12, 2021
Hanuma vihari injury Update ekada ra hooka @BCCI— Srinivas (@viratian_life) November 12, 2021
Hanuma Vihari has no injury concerns, was fit for selection. My guess is, selectors will now try to draft him in 'A' squad & probably say he must get time in SA. Last-min damage control. Won't buy the theory. Hanuma should've been playing these Tests vs NZ. Period!— AvinashAvi (@avinash2545) November 12, 2021
Hanuma Vihari has performed well whenever opportunities were given to him...it would be good if the selectors can explain— Shyam Prasad (@shyamprasad) November 12, 2021
Can you tell why no hanuma vihari??— Mustafa (@Mustafa45092010) November 12, 2021
Where is Hanuma Vihari?— Charan Prasad (@imcharan56) November 12, 2021
