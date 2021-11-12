 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Hanuma Vihari's exclusion from 17-man India squad for New Zealand Tests

    Hanuma Vihari last played a Test match for India in January this year

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:03 PM

    Fans have questioned the exclusion of middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari from the 17-man India squad for the 2-Test series against New Zealand starting November 25 in Kanpur. Vihari, who averages 32.84 in the longest format, last represented India in the third Test against Australia in January.

    This is not acceptable!

    Most dumbfounding!

    BCCI has to explain the reason for sure!

    He's so good at it and you see him getting dropped is what makes your day low!

    Vihari fans: Joke to you?

    XD XD XD XD

    He definitely hould have played these!

    Absolutely no doubt in his performace!

    Gotta google BCCI management official phone number! :|

    Dropped at home!

    Eyes get wet to explain this!

