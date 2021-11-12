T20 World Cup | Where is Shane Warne now? Questions Gambhir on Warner's six off Hafeez in PAK vs AUS semis

Gautam Gambhir has questioned David Warner's sportsmanship after he hit a six on a ball that bounced twice on the wicket during the semi-final on Thursday. Gambhir also pointed that Shane Warne, who is usually vocal on matters related to Spirit of Cricket, has not commented on the incident.

On the first ball of the 8th over, the ball slipped from the hand of Mohammad Hafeez and bounced twice before Warner nicely got in position and blasted a six over midwicket. The delivery was adjudged a no-ball, however the six was deemed legal even as the likes of Babar Azam stood puzzled on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The ICC rulebook permits batsmen to collect runs on deliveries that have bounced twice, but the act is considered against the 'Spirit of Cricket' by many.

Following Australia's stunning 5-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semi-final on Thursday, former India opener Gautam Gambhir questioned Warner's sportmanhsip in a sarcastic social media post and tagged off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been at the centre of 'Spirit of Cricket' debate because of his stand in support of mankading.

"What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?" Gambhir wrote in a Tweet.

What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99? pic.twitter.com/wVrssqOENW — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 11, 2021

The 40-year-old also pointed out that 'advocates' of 'Spriit of Cricket' including Shane Warne were mum over David Warner's six off Mohammad Hafeez at the Dubai Interntaional Cricket Stadium.

"Shane Warne comments and tweets about everything. Even Ricky Ponting makes big claims about the spirit of the game. What have they got to say about this?" Gambhir asked during a show on Star Sports.

"When Ashwin does the Mankad, they came up with big comments. Today, what has Shane Warne got to say about David Warner? It's easy to criticise someone but extremely difficult to criticise your own players," Gambhir added.

Ashwin, who had mankaded Rajasthan Royals' England star Jos Buttler during the IPL 2019, responded to Gambhir's tweet after an Australian cricket writer tried to discard the southpaw's comparison between the two incidents.

His point is that if this is right , that was right. If that was wrong , this is wrong too. Fair assessment? @plalor — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 12, 2021

In the match, after Warner departed for 49, Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis came up with blazing knocks to chase down the 177-run target with five wickets and an over to spare.