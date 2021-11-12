T20 World Cup | Request the whole nation to support them, says Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan lose semi-final clash

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has requested the fans to support their national team after the Babar Azam-led side suffered a five-wicket defeat against Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday in Dubai. He further urged Hasan Ali to bring back his confidence after the dropped catch.

Pakistan were bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 after losing against Australia in the semi-final clash on Thursday in Dubai. Batting first against Australia, Pakistan managed a total of 176/4. Mohammad Rizwan scored 67 runs from 52 balls and was the highest run-scorer in the innings.

In reply, Australia did not have a great start as they lost captain Aaron Finch (0) in the first over bowled by Shaheen Afridi. Later, spinner Shadab Khan troubled the opposition batsmen in the middle overs as he clinched four crucial wickets, and pushed Australia into further trouble. However, an 81-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (40*) and Matthew Wade (41*) helped the Aaron Finch-led side to outplay the Men in Green in the sem-final clash.

Reflecting on the defeat, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said that he is disappointed and heartbroken with the result. He also urged Pakistan fans to continue their support for the national team.

"There is a lot to learn from this game. I am thoroughly disappointed and heartbroken. This World Cup should have been ours. It is terrible, my feelings are with you but we can't be bad losers. We are going to accept this defeat with open arms and broken hearts. We have done well. Pakistan team I am with you, it's ok,” he explained on his Youtube channel.

"I request the whole nation to stay behind the team and support them. They have done wonderfully well. I would've loved to see this World Cup in our soil but unfortunately, it's out of our hands.”

Matthew Wade notched up a 17-ball 41 not-out, and swung the game in favour of Australia. Pakistan had 20 to defend off the last 10 balls, but pacer Hasan Ali dropped Matthew Wade on the boundary line in the 19th over, and the Australian wicketkeeper-batsman then smashed a hat-trick sixes during the Shaheen Afridi over to claim a five-wicket win over the Babar Azam-led side. After the match the Pakistan captain stated that Hasan Ali's dropped opportunity was a turning point in the match.

However, Shoaib Akhtar backed Hasan Ali and asked him to regain his confidence.

"Hasan Ali, bring your confidence back, we have a lot to play with. He messed it up but it's fine. Maybe that catch would have made a difference," he stated.

Pakistan were the only team to win their all five matches of the Super 12 stage of the ICC showpiece event.