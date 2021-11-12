T20 World Cup 2021 | Mohammad Rizwan’s picture in ICU goes viral after Pakistan lose to Australia in semi-final

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan fired a 52-ball 67 to guide his side to 176/4 in the second sem-final against Australia on Thursday in Dubai. After the match, Pakistan camp revealed that Rizwan had fallen ill on Tuesday and spent two nights in a Dubai ICU bed due to a severe chest infection.

Pakistan went down to Australia by 10 wickets in the second semi-final on Thursday in Dubai. Matthew Wade stole the show as he struck three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Afridi in the 19th over to seal Australia’s spot in the T20 World Cup final.

However, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan’s swashbuckling 67 off 52 balls received a lot of applause from all over the world after it was revealed that he had been battling a serious chest infection.

After the match against Australia, the Pakistan camp revealed that Rizwan had fallen ill on Tuesday and spent two nights in a Dubai ICU bed, due to a severe chest infection.

"Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on 9th of November after which he was admitted to the hospital," Pakistan's team doctor Najeebullah Soomro said.

"He spent two nights in the ICU recovering. He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match.

"We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today," he added.

Rizwan smashed three boundaries and four sixes during his 52-ball stay. Pakistan batting coach Matthew Hayden heaped praise on Rizwan and termed him a ' warrior'.

"This is a warrior, he's been brilliant through the campaign and he's got great courage," Hayden said.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who partnered for a 71-run stand along with Rizwan stated that the wicket-keeper batsman is a 'team man'

"Definitely he's a team man," Babar said.

"The way he played today it was exceptional. When I saw him he was a little bit down.

"But when I asked him about his health he said, 'no, I will play', Babar added.

Mohammad Rizwan in hospital the night before the match against Australia. He had developed a severe chest infection and spent 2 nights in the ICU #T20WorldCup #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/E7qbcxdJmg — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 11, 2021

Pakistan had a great start to their T20 World Cup campaign as they marched to the semi-finals unbeaten at the Super 12 stage. However, Australia handed a five-wicket defeat to Pakistan to end their unbeaten streak at the T20 World Cup 2021.