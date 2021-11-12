 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Legends react as Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets to enter final

    Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Thursday in Dubai

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:41 AM

    Australia handed a resounding five-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the second semi-final of the tournament to book their spot in the T20 World Cup 2021 final. Matthew Wade smashed an unbeaten 41 off 17 balls, whereas Marcus Stoinis scored a 31-ball 40 to guide their side to the T20 WC final.

    After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first, but Mohammad Rizwan (67), Fakhar Zaman (55*), and Babar (39) led Pakistan’s charge and helped their side to reach 176/4.

    In reply to Pakistan's 176, David Warner (49 off 30), Marcus Stoinis (40* off 31), and Matthew Wade (41* off 17) starred with the bat to help Australia register a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday. Australia were required 22 runs in the last two overs, but Wade struck three consecutive sixes on the last three balls off Shaheen Afridi in the 19th over, and booked his side's spot in the summit clash on Sunday in Dubai. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers, as he dismissed David Warner, Mitchell MarshSteve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell, while conceding just 26 in an impressive four-over spell.

     

