T20 World Cup 2021 | Legends react as Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets to enter final

In reply to Pakistan's 176, David Warner (49 off 30), Marcus Stoinis (40* off 31), and Matthew Wade (41* off 17) starred with the bat to help Australia register a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday. Australia were required 22 runs in the last two overs, but Wade struck three consecutive sixes on the last three balls off Shaheen Afridi in the 19th over, and booked his side's spot in the summit clash on Sunday in Dubai. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers, as he dismissed David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell, while conceding just 26 in an impressive four-over spell.