T20 World Cup 2021 | Legends react as Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets to enter final

Australia handed a resounding five-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the second semi-final of the tournament to book their spot in the T20 World Cup 2021 final. Matthew Wade smashed an unbeaten 41 off 17 balls, whereas Marcus Stoinis scored a 31-ball 40 to guide their side to the T20 WC final.
After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first, but Mohammad Rizwan (67), Fakhar Zaman (55*), and Babar (39) led Pakistan’s charge and helped their side to reach 176/4.
In reply to Pakistan's 176, David Warner (49 off 30), Marcus Stoinis (40* off 31), and Matthew Wade (41* off 17) starred with the bat to help Australia register a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday. Australia were required 22 runs in the last two overs, but Wade struck three consecutive sixes on the last three balls off Shaheen Afridi in the 19th over, and booked his side's spot in the summit clash on Sunday in Dubai. For Pakistan, Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers, as he dismissed David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell, while conceding just 26 in an impressive four-over spell.
SACHIN TWEETS!
What a game of cricket! 🤯#Pakistan played some good cricket but #Australia came back hard in the last 5 overs of the match and finished the game strong. 💪🏻 @MStoinis got them back into contention & @MatthewWade13 capitalized on the chance to take Australia through.#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/hMfIOfmD3r— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 11, 2021
AAKASH CHOPRA REMEMBERS!
Well played, #Pak You should be extremely proud of your campaign. Plenty of positives. But the people in Pakistan must also remember that nobody drops a catch on purpose. It’s the better team on the night that wins the match. What needs fixing is your mindset. #T20WorldCup— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 11, 2021
WADE!
Wow, Australia, Wow! What a knock from Matthew Wade!! This was Pakistan's game to win, but Australia were not to be denied. All to play for in trans-Tasman final, we are guaranteed a first-time champion. #AUSvsPAK #T20WorldCup— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 11, 2021
BLOODY AWESOME!
So good ! Just bloody awesome from @MatthewWade13 & what a partnership that was with the Hulk (Stoinis). Australia found a way when a few big players didn’t contribute at all ! Should be a ripping final ✅👍 https://t.co/1bQUDM2ZBU— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 11, 2021
WHAT A MATCH!
What an eye catching match it has been, congratulations to team Australia for making it to the finals! Well played Team Pakistan #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup 🙌— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 11, 2021
SPECIAL INNINGS!
Special innings by Matthew wade ! Catches win matches and drop catches sometimes can be costly , ! Bad luck Pakistan I thought they were brilliant throughout the tournament . Congratulations to Australia and New Zealand! Should a be a cracker of a Sunday #PAKvAUS— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 11, 2021
IT'S A MATTER OF SMALL MARGINS!
T20 is a game of such small margins. Pak lost moments that mattered most. Credit to Aus for holding their nerve in excruciating pressure— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 11, 2021
ANOTHER FINAL!
Australia reaching another WC final #AUSvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OhtpSBBd4i— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 11, 2021
OYE OYE!
Aussie Aussie Aussie oye oye oye What a win … class top class batting #wade .. @T20WorldCup #PAKVSAUS— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 11, 2021
CORRECT!
When the going gets tough, the tough get going!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 11, 2021
It’s the Aussie way! 💫
