T20 World Cup 2021 | India should play fearless brand of cricket in the white-ball format, opines Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has stated that India should play a fearless brand of cricket in the white-ball format despite their early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The former Indian cricketer also added that the players should express themselves freely and take risks.

Team India did not have a great start to their T20 World Cup campaign as they suffered two successive defeats against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand respectively at the Super 12 stage. Despite winning the last three matches in a huge margin at the marquee event, India were knocked out of the tournament following Afghanistan's defeat to New Zealand earlier this week.

India will now host New Zealand for three T20Is and two Test matches after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag stated that India should learn to play white-ball cricket more positively.

"India doesn't need to learn anything from them. India are a good team and can beat both England and New Zealand on any day, but one thing they can definitely learn is to be positive and play positively because T20 format or white ball cricket, it's format of brave players and you have to take risks, you need to express yourself," Sehwag said on his Facebook Watch show.

The three-match T20I series is scheduled to begin on November 17, and Rohit Sharma has been named as India's new T20I captain. The T20I series will also be the first assignment for Rahul Dravid as India head coach.

Reflecting on the upcoming home series against New Zealand, Sehwag reckoned that India should play an expressive brand of cricket against the Black Caps. He further added if Indian cricketers face the game bravely, then the result will be in favour of the Men in Blue.

"India have managed to do that well in the past. Now again the time has come to repeat it. I would like to say that when New Zealand comes to India, play a brave and expressive brand of cricket and don't worry about the result because if you play bravely then the result will be in your favor," he stated.

India will face New Zealand in the first T20I on November 17 in Jaipur.