Ruturaj Gaikwad can serve India in all three formats, says Sunil Gavaskar

BCCI on Tuesday announced a 16-man India squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand at home. As Virat Kohli 's stint as India's T20I captain came to an end with the Men in Blue's exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, Rohit Sharma was named as India's new skipper in the shortest format of the game. The upcoming home series against New Zealand will also be the first assignment for Rahul Dravid as India's head coach.

Exuberant performers of IPL 2021, Harshal Patel , Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer , Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named in the T20I squad for the home series against New Zealand. Gaikwad scored 635 runs from 16 matches at an impressive average of 46.61, and played a pivotal role in guiding Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title victory. Gaikwad earned the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the 14th edition of the IPL, and also he was adjudged as Emerging Player of the tournament.

"I think he is a fabulous talent. He can serve India in all three formats in the time to come. He has got the range of shots and great shot selection. He's got the technique and he has shown the temperament to deal with any kind of pressure. It's an exciting time to see how he develops as an international cricketer," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.