New Zealand to host India ahead of the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup

The 50-over World Cup was scheduled to be played earlier this year but was postponed by one year due to the spread of Covid-19 virus. The last time both teams played against each other in a bilateral series was in January-February of 2019 as the Women In Blue won the three-match ODI series by 2-1, while White Ferns prevailed in the T20I series by beating the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team 3-0. The two teams last faced each other at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup in 2020.