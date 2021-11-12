Ajinkya Rahane named captain for 1st Test vs New Zealand, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma rested

BCCI on Friday announced the India squad for the 2-Test series against New Zealand. Virat Kohli will return to lead the team in the 2nd Test and Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in his absence.

Further, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the home series which starts on November 25. KS Bharat and Wriddhiman Saha have been named as the two wicketkeepers. India squad for NZ Tests: A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team.