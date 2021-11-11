Watch | Canada players celebrate prematurely before losing to USA in Super Over

Today at 3:18 PM
Canada players started celebrating early, assuming that their wicket-keeper Hamza Tariq ran out USA's Rusty Theron on the last ball of a T20 World Cup 2022 America Qualifiers game in Antigua on Wednesday. As the players were celebrating Theron's dismissal, Theron and Ali Khan sneaked a second run.
In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup America region qualifier game in Antigua, Canada skipper Navneet Dhaliwal won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers, Hiral Patel and Rayyan Pathan added 33 runs for the first wicket, before Patel was bowled by Ian Holland in the last over of the powerplay. Pathan followed soon as he was also dismissed by Holland, as the scorecard read 36/2. Skipper Dhaliwal (44) and Ravinderpal Singh (44) added 90 runs for the fourth wicket before Dhaliwal was dismissed by former South Africa pacer Rusty Theron. Theron and Ali Khan took one wicket each. Canada put up a total of 142/5 at the end of the innings.
In reply, the USA had a horrendous start as they stood at 44/5 by the 10th over, with Steven Taylor (6), Monank Patel (0), Xavier Marshall (28), Aaron Jones (6) and Ian Holland (4) dismissed. Nisarg Patel and USAs first ODI centurion Jaskaran Malhotra stitched a 42-run partnership for the sixth wicket before Nisarg was dismissed by Jatinderpal Matharu. Karima Gore scored a quickfire 31 off 15 before being dismissed on the penultimate ball of the game.
Now, the Monank Patel-led side needed three runs of the last ball, with Ali Khan and Rusty Theron at the crease.
Khan tried to hit a six against Matharu but missed, Theron took off to complete a run, and there was an MS Dhoni-like run out attempt at the striker's end by Hamza Tariq. He started celebrating, thinking that the batsman didn’t reach the crease on time. Little did he knew that Theron made it before the run out attempt, and much to Canada's horror, he also pushed Khan to sneak a second run to push the game into a one-over eliminator.
In the super over, USA beat Canada by eight runs to virtually qualify for the Global Qualifiers for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia.
Never celebrate too early … game is never over until umpires have called it’s over 😂 #USAvsCanada #ICCqualifiers #superover #oldestrivlary pic.twitter.com/BsgUaNN41B— Hassan Choghtai (@Has3an) November 10, 2021
