Watch | Canada players celebrate prematurely before losing to USA in Super Over

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup America region qualifier game in Antigua, Canada skipper Navneet Dhaliwal won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers, Hiral Patel and Rayyan Pathan added 33 runs for the first wicket, before Patel was bowled by Ian Holland in the last over of the powerplay. Pathan followed soon as he was also dismissed by Holland, as the scorecard read 36/2. Skipper Dhaliwal (44) and Ravinderpal Singh (44) added 90 runs for the fourth wicket before Dhaliwal was dismissed by former South Africa pacer Rusty Theron. Theron and Ali Khan took one wicket each. Canada put up a total of 142/5 at the end of the innings.