T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts to Wasim Jaffer's hilarious warning to Aaron Finch ahead of PAK vs AUS semi-final clash

Today at 4:11 PM
Ahead of Australia's cash against Pakistan in the second final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer issued a hilarious warning to Aaron Finch. After the tweet went viral, Jaffer had to issue a clarification and request fans to not misinterpret his message.
The picture used in the tweet shows, New Zealand captain Kane Willaimson in conversation with his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch. The edited picture also has "Bulate hai magar jaane ka nahi (they call you, but don't go)" written on it.
"If you know you know," Jaffer has captioned the image with a wink and cake emoji.
If you know you know 🎂😉#PAKVSAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/o7WHWsjIq3— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 11, 2021
After a few fans interpreted that Jaffer was hinting towards the Australian cricket team's upcoming tour of Pakistan - their first to the nation since 1998, the former India opener clarified that his tweet was nothing but a "joke" on Pakistan inviting members of other teams to cut cakes after their matches at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.
Recently, after their win over Scotland, the Babar Azam-led side celebrated pacer Haris Rauf's birthday and shared the cake with their opponents.
"Kindly do not misinterpret. This tweet is just a joke about cake cutting in Pak dressing room and nothing else," Jaffer clarified.
Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday. The winner will face New Zealand, who defeated England by five wickets on Wednesday, in the summit clash on November 14, Sunday.
Lol
November 11, 2021
That's TRUE
Australia team : aaise koee krta hai kya pic.twitter.com/YUCSMWiFkM— Ak (@Ak34429850) November 11, 2021
Twitter Undefeated as always
Whole Pakistan Right Now pic.twitter.com/MnyNCIOWDA— Mother Williamson🇮🇳🇦🇺🌈💫 (@motherindia97) November 11, 2021
Haha oh God!
If u know u know..😂 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/gE3I2qxivL— Ankush Huded (@Ankhuded27) November 11, 2021
Lol
अरे विलियमसन भाई वो टिकतिक करने वाली घड़ी है आप जो सोच रहे हैं वो नहीं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/RyDRFcPCZn— Purushottam Kumar (@Apshakuun) November 11, 2021
Who would have thought!
Pakistan team calling opponents to thier dressing room??? 😂😂😂— Alpha Mike ↗️ (@Alpha_V18) November 11, 2021
Neutral fans having fun at Pakistan's expense
And tour cancelled due to security reasons 😂😂😂— Pradeep07 (@deshmukhp2) November 11, 2021
Too good
November 11, 2021
Undefeated as always XD
Is bar v cancel hone wala hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/X2gaYUUfBw— BeasT (@BeasTarrived) November 11, 2021
This fan is happy right now
When you win match but they don't gives you cake 🎂😭 #cakelovers pic.twitter.com/2pPdZnp30p— cookie (@crumble_05) November 11, 2021
* PCB in Pankaj Tripathi style"
@TheRealPCB to @WasimJaffer14 😂😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KVcKW0Tdxi— Sombir Singh jat (@SombirSinghjat1) November 11, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kane Williamson
- Aaron Finch
- Babar Azam
- Mohammad Rizwan
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup
- Pakistan Vs Australia
- Australia Vs Pakistan
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.