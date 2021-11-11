 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts to Wasim Jaffer's hilarious warning to Aaron Finch ahead of PAK vs AUS semi-final clash

    Australia are set face Pakistan in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:11 PM

    Ahead of Australia's cash against Pakistan in the second final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer issued a hilarious warning to Aaron Finch. After the tweet went viral, Jaffer had to issue a clarification and request fans to not misinterpret his message.

    The picture used in the tweet shows, New Zealand captain Kane Willaimson in conversation with his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch. The edited picture also has "Bulate hai magar jaane ka nahi (they call you, but don't go)" written on it. 

    "If you know you know," Jaffer has captioned the image with a wink and cake emoji. 

    After a few fans interpreted that Jaffer was hinting towards the Australian cricket team's upcoming tour of Pakistan - their first to the nation since 1998, the former India opener clarified that his tweet was nothing but a "joke" on Pakistan inviting members of other teams to cut cakes after their matches at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. 

    Recently, after their win over Scotland, the Babar Azam-led side celebrated pacer Haris Rauf's birthday and shared the cake with their opponents.

    "Kindly do not misinterpret. This tweet is just a joke about cake cutting in Pak dressing room and nothing else," Jaffer clarified. 

    Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday. The winner will face New Zealand, who defeated England by five wickets on Wednesday, in the summit clash on November 14, Sunday. 

    Lol

    That's TRUE 

    Twitter Undefeated as always 

    Haha oh God!

    Lol

    Who would have thought!

    Neutral fans having fun at Pakistan's expense

    Too good 

    Undefeated as always XD

    This fan is happy right now

    * PCB in Pankaj Tripathi style"

