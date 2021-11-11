T20 World Cup semi-final | Jimmy Neesham's picture after New Zealand win goes viral - 'Job finished? I don't think so'

New Zealand were in need of 60 runs off 29 balls when Jimmy Neesham walked to the middle and fired 27 runs off just 11 balls as his team beat England by 5 wickets and entered the final of T20 World Cup 2021. After the win, Contrary to his thrilled teammates Neesham did not even move from his seat.

The picture of the same has now gone viral on social media. Numerous pictures shared on social media platforms show the all-rounder sitting in the same position long after the completion of the match.

Jimmy Neesham also took note of the viral pictures and sharing one of them wrote, ""Job finished? I don't think so."

To give context to his tweet, the 31-year-old shared a video of basketball great Kobe Bryant midway. The video is from the the 2009 NBA Finals, the time when Los Angeles Lakers were leading 2-0.

"What's there to be happy about?" late Bryant says in the video when asked why isn't he smiling despite his team being 2-0 up.

"Job's not finished. Job finished? I don't think so," Bryant then says.

Jimmy Neesham was part of the New Zealand eleven which lost the 2019 World Cup final against England on the basis of boundary count. The method had come into effect after both the team scored 241 runs each in their respective first innings. The following Super Over, meant to decide the winner, had also ended in a tie.

"Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," he had said then.

Following the heartbreak defeat, Neesham has been seen sitting expressionless amid multiple nail-biting contests in cricket.

The Kiwis reedemed themselves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and defeated England by 5 wickets to enter the final of the T20 World Cup 2021. The Kane Williamson-led side will face the winner of the match between Pakistan and Australia on Sunday.