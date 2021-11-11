T20 World Cup | New Zealand will have psychological pressure if they face Pakistan in final, opines Shoaib Akhtar

Notably, Pakistan had defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in the Super 12s. Also, the Kiwis had called off their white-ball tour of Pakistan after arriving in the country ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. PCB had openly criticised New Zealand for their "unilateral" decision and accused them of "embarrassing" whole of Pakistan.

"Now, I want New Zealand to face Pakistan in the finals, because they have a psychological pressure of facing us. But for the first time, Pakistan has to play one of the most amazing cricket ever against Australia tomorrow. I can see that Pak-NZ in the finals. But Pakistan has to cross the river of fire to become the finalists," Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar crticises Morgan's strategy vs New Zealand

Further, Shoaib Akhtar criticised Eoin Morgan for his strategy against New Zealand. He opined that the England captain and Liam Livingstone should have batted up the order. Livingstone and Morgan scored 17 and 4* runs batting at fifth and sixth position respectively. England scored 166/4 in their 20 overs before New Zealand chased down the target with an over to spare. Daryl Mitchell starred for New Zealand with 47-ball 72.

"England sent out a very poor batting order. Livingston and Morgan should've batted up the order. If they would've come to bat at the 12th or 13th over, the score would've surely touched 170-175. But it wasn't to be. When it came to strategy of Morgan, I didn't like it at all. When Livingston got a wicket in the 16th over, Morgan should've given the ball to Rashid in the next over itself."