T20 World Cup | Daryl Mitchell did a MS Dhoni during run chase vs England in semis, reckons Simon Doull

Cricketer-turned_commentator Simon Doull has reckoned that New Zealand opener Daryl Mitchell did a MS Dhoni when he took the game deep and fired 72 unbeaten runs off 47 balls to hand his team a 5-wicket win in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 against England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Doull, the former New Zealand international, said that the match-winning knock from Mitchell reminded him of former India captain MS Dhoni.
In the 167-run chase against England on Wednesday, New Zealand had lost the crucial wickets of Martin Guptill and Kane Willaimson inside three overs of the powerplay. However, Daryl Mitchell held his nerves and played a very gritty innings of 47-ball 72 to fire the Kiwis into their third successive ICC final. The 30-year-old right-hander paced his innings to perfection, steadying his team's innings before going berserk towards the end to finish the match with an over to spare. Strong and timely parterships at different junctures of the game was also the hightlight of Mitchell's innings.
“The great MS Dhoni, the great finisher once said to me that the longer you bat the deeper you take the game, the more worried is the opposition and its bowlers,” Doull said on air during the commentary.
“That is what Daryl Mitchell has done here tonight. He saw the first two New Zealand wickets go down cheaply but ensured he batted through, and here is taking his team closer to a place in the final," Doull added.
After the 5-wicket win, New Zealand are now waiting for their opponent in the summit clash. The second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan will be played on Thursday, November 11. The final will be played this Sunday in Dubai.
