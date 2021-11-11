T20 World Cup | Daryl Mitchell did a MS Dhoni during run chase vs England in semis, reckons Simon Doull

In the 167-run chase against England on Wednesday, New Zealand had lost the crucial wickets of Martin Guptill and Kane Willaimson inside three overs of the powerplay. However, Daryl Mitchell held his nerves and played a very gritty innings of 47-ball 72 to fire the Kiwis into their third successive ICC final. The 30-year-old right-hander paced his innings to perfection, steadying his team's innings before going berserk towards the end to finish the match with an over to spare. Strong and timely parterships at different junctures of the game was also the hightlight of Mitchell's innings.