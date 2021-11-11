 user tracker image
    Warner stroked a 30-ball 49 during Australia's run-chase of 177

    T20 World Cup 2021 | VIDEO: David Warner strikes six off double-bounce no-ball from Mohammad Hafeez

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:41 PM

    In a rather bizarre incident, Mohammad Hafeez dished out a ball which bounced twice, and David Warner sent it for a six during the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Thursday. It was deemed a no-ball, and Warner failed to capitalize on the subsequent free-hit.

    Mohammad Hafeez came into the attack in the eighth over of Australia’s run-chase, and lost the control over the ball first up, failing to release it properly. It bounced almost near his own feet, and tipped once more while heading towards an on-song David Warner. Warner was awake to the task, and jumped out of his crease to send the ball soaring over wide long-on fence.

    The delivery was deemed a no-ball, and Warner could only manage a couple off the subsequent free-hit. Interestingly, it was the 12th no-ball delivered by Pakistan in the tournament.

    Earlier, Pakistan rode on fifties from Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman to post 176/4 after Aaron Finch opted to bowl.

    Australia were 109/5 from 14 overs at the time of writing.

