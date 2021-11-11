T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis drive Australia to T20 WC 2021 final

Yesterday at 11:39 PM
With 18 required off 9, Matthew Wade struck three back-to-back sixes off Shaheen Afridi to shatter Pakistan hearts and power Australia to T20 World Cup 2021 final. Wade and Marcus Stoinis added 81 off 40 for the sixth wicket, after Australia had slumped to 96-5 during their 177-run chase.
David Warner (49 off 30), Marcus Stoinis (40* off 31) and Matthew Wade (41* off 17) starred with the bat to help Australia register a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday.
Stoinis was joined by Wade in the 13th over of the 177-run chase, with Australia still 81 adrift, and the pair struck four fours and six sixes in a game-defining partnership to see their side through.
Notably, Wade was given a reprieve in the 19th over, with Hasan Ali dropping a fairly straightforward chance at deep mid-wicket off Shaheen Afridi’s bowling. To make matters worse for Babar Azam’s men, Wade responded with three consecutive sixes soon after to seal the deal.
Shadab Khan was Pakistan’s standout bowler, as he dismissed Warner, Marsh, Smith and Maxwell, while conceding just 26 in an impressive four-over spell.
Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan (67), Fakhar Zaman (55*) and Babar (39) led Pakistan’s charge with the bat in their first-innings effort of 176/4 after Finch opted to bowl.
Australia will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final at the same venue on Sunday, November 14.
It all started here!
November 11, 2021
... and ended like this!
November 11, 2021
Stunning!
November 11, 2021
Absolutely true!😭😭
Hasan Ali sir you didn't dropped the catch you dropped the trophy 🏆 💔#Pakistan #PAKVSAUS— Adnan (@s_p_a_d_e_s) November 11, 2021
Couldn't agree more!!!
Inarguably the best match in this #WorldCupT20. #pak was on the top but the way @davidwarner31 has taken the game away & #wade n #stoinis do the rest.— Ashish Kumbhar (@kumbhar_ashish) November 11, 2021
Any real cricket fan can't deny @iShaheenAfridi's first over was just a master class performance.
#PAKVSAUS #SemiFinals #aus
Delivering when it mattered!
Yesterday Daryl Mitchell -Jimmy Neesham and Today Marcus Stoinis and Mathew Wade....#T20WorldCup #AUSvPAK #PAKVSAUS #MathewWade— Devanshu Maheshwari (@tweets_devanshu) November 11, 2021
HAHA!
#Hasanali pic.twitter.com/qAmxx0nziq— 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜 𝗞𝗛𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗔𝗞 🇵🇰 (@57Mati) November 11, 2021
Tough evening for Hasan Ali!
Credit goes to Hasan Ali..💔— 🇵🇰 ڈارک لائف (@dark_life786) November 11, 2021
qasam sy dil mei waqai dard ho raha hai😭😭💔💔
Catches win matches!
I want to be anything but Hasan Ali at the moment.#AUSvPAK #PAKVSAUS #ICCT20WorldCup2021— Smart C.P. (@cp_lit) November 11, 2021
Matthew Wade, remember the name!
Chalo atleast Australia aur New Zealand ka final hoga...bro this feels evil but fuck yesssssss!!!😂😂 Mathew fucking wade what a man 🔥🔥 Hasan Ali thank you for your superb fielding 😂😂 maza aa gaya yaar 🔥🔥...#AUSvPAK— Rushane Munganda (@RushaneMunganda) November 11, 2021
HAHA!
Man of the match Hasan Ali— 🇮🇳 Uttam tantubay 🇮🇳 (@RealUttam17) November 11, 2021
