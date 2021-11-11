 user tracker image
    Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade helped Australia clinch the thrilling T20 WC 2021 semifinal against Pakistan

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis drive Australia to T20 WC 2021 final

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:39 PM

    With 18 required off 9, Matthew Wade struck three back-to-back sixes off Shaheen Afridi to shatter Pakistan hearts and power Australia to T20 World Cup 2021 final. Wade and Marcus Stoinis added 81 off 40 for the sixth wicket, after Australia had slumped to 96-5 during their 177-run chase.

    David Warner (49 off 30), Marcus Stoinis (40* off 31) and Matthew Wade (41* off 17) starred with the bat to help Australia register a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday.

    Stoinis was joined by Wade in the 13th over of the 177-run chase, with Australia still 81 adrift, and the pair struck four fours and six sixes in a game-defining partnership to see their side through.

    Notably, Wade was given a reprieve in the 19th over, with Hasan Ali dropping a fairly straightforward chance at deep mid-wicket off Shaheen Afridi’s bowling. To make matters worse for Babar Azam’s men, Wade responded with three consecutive sixes soon after to seal the deal.

    Shadab Khan was Pakistan’s standout bowler, as he dismissed Warner, Marsh, Smith and Maxwell, while conceding just 26 in an impressive four-over spell.

    Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan (67), Fakhar Zaman (55*) and Babar (39) led Pakistan’s charge with the bat in their first-innings effort of 176/4 after Finch opted to bowl.

    Australia will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final at the same venue on Sunday, November 14.

