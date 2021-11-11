T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Fakhar Zaman nearly takes off umpire Chris Gaffaney with powerful straight hit

Today at 9:56 PM
After Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Babar Azam's (39) brilliance, Fakhar Zaman stroked 32-ball 55* to power Pakistan to 176/4 against Australia in T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal on Thursday. In 18th over, Zaman stuck a powerful hit off Mitchell Starc downtown, which narrowly escaped umpire Chris Gaffaney.
November 11, 2021
