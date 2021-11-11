 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Fakhar Zaman nearly takes off umpire Chris Gaffaney with powerful straight hit

    Fakhar Zaman stroked an unbeaten 32-ball 55

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:56 PM

    After Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Babar Azam's (39) ​brilliance, Fakhar Zaman stroked 32-ball 55* to power Pakistan to 176/4 against Australia in T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal on Thursday. In 18th over, Zaman stuck a powerful hit off Mitchell Starc downtown, which narrowly escaped umpire Chris Gaffaney.

    That was close!

    Thank God!

    HAHA ;)

    That was scary!

    Sigma umpire rule No.1 - You gotta save yourself.

     

    Quick reflexes!

    That was so close!

    Hahaha! Not so funny!

