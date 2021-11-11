 user tracker image
    Daryl Mitchell's heroics meant New Zealand beat England in the semi final on Wednesday

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Legends react as New Zealand beat England by five wickets to enter final

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:56 AM

    New Zealand beat England by five wickets in the first semi final of the tournament to enter their first ever final in the history of the T20 World Cups. The Kane Williamson-led team chased down the target of 167 in 19 overs, thanks to Daryl Mitchell (72*) and James Neesham quickfire 27 runs.

    Williamson won the toss and asked England to bat first in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Jonny Bairstow opened the batting for England in absence of injured Jason Roy, alongside Jos Buttler. Bairstow could only score 13 runs off 17 balls before being caught brilliantly by Kane Williamson at mid-off. In-form Buttler got out for an individual score of 29 and was trapped in fornt of the stumps by Ish Sodhi. Dawid Malan (41) and Moeen Ali (51*) stitched a partnership of 63 runs for the fourth wicket before Malan was caught behind by Devon Conway off the bowling of Tim Southee. Cameo from Liam Livingstone (17) apart from the innings of Malan and Ali made sure their side posted 166/4. 

    In reply, New Zealand lost the key wickets of Martin Guptill and Williamson as the scorecard read 13/2. Devon Conway (46) and Daryl Mitchell stitched a partnership of 82 runs for the fourth wicket before Conway was stumped by Buttler off the bowling off Livingstone. At the end of 16 overs, the Kiwis were 110/4, needing 57 runs in just four overs. Neesham and Mitchell took on Chris Jordan in the 17th over as they added 23 runs for the team. In the next two overs, bowled by Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes respectively, the Kiwis amassed 14 and 20 runs respectively to win the game with one over to spare. 

    After the win, a lot of former cricketers and cricket pundits appreciated the Blackcaps efforts to win the match. 

