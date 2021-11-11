T20 World Cup 2021 | Legends react as New Zealand beat England by five wickets to enter final

Today at 10:56 AM
New Zealand beat England by five wickets in the first semi final of the tournament to enter their first ever final in the history of the T20 World Cups. The Kane Williamson-led team chased down the target of 167 in 19 overs, thanks to Daryl Mitchell (72*) and James Neesham quickfire 27 runs.
Williamson won the toss and asked England to bat first in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Jonny Bairstow opened the batting for England in absence of injured Jason Roy, alongside Jos Buttler. Bairstow could only score 13 runs off 17 balls before being caught brilliantly by Kane Williamson at mid-off. In-form Buttler got out for an individual score of 29 and was trapped in fornt of the stumps by Ish Sodhi. Dawid Malan (41) and Moeen Ali (51*) stitched a partnership of 63 runs for the fourth wicket before Malan was caught behind by Devon Conway off the bowling of Tim Southee. Cameo from Liam Livingstone (17) apart from the innings of Malan and Ali made sure their side posted 166/4.
In reply, New Zealand lost the key wickets of Martin Guptill and Williamson as the scorecard read 13/2. Devon Conway (46) and Daryl Mitchell stitched a partnership of 82 runs for the fourth wicket before Conway was stumped by Buttler off the bowling off Livingstone. At the end of 16 overs, the Kiwis were 110/4, needing 57 runs in just four overs. Neesham and Mitchell took on Chris Jordan in the 17th over as they added 23 runs for the team. In the next two overs, bowled by Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes respectively, the Kiwis amassed 14 and 20 runs respectively to win the game with one over to spare.
After the win, a lot of former cricketers and cricket pundits appreciated the Blackcaps efforts to win the match.
I’d like to have seen if a man who’d taken 7-77 in the tournament at an economy rate of 5.5 could have been effective (lowest average, best e-r for @englandcricket). If you disagree Bill, ok— Huw Turbervill (@huwzat) November 10, 2021
Jimmy Neesham , was thinking of quitting the game in 2017 and today playing a match defining innings to help New Zealand qualify for the finals. Never give up is the lesson, Sport is a great teacher #ENGvsNZ https://t.co/z3FIO6IPi2— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 10, 2021
I told it wasn’t over VVS https://t.co/L7kSxWyKqX— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) November 10, 2021
ODI final that they should have won, Test they are winners and now this. Best team of this period? Surely one has to say if you have this record. @BLACKCAPS— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 10, 2021
haha!
NZ is that kid in class that says 'bro I haven't studied at all for this exam' and then goes on to be one of the toppers 😅 #ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2021
Mike Atherton "They are through to another World Cup Final, they were close to winning the last World Cup in 2019, they are the World Test Championship winners. Across all formats New Zealand are the strongest team at the moment" #Cricket #T20WorldCup— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 10, 2021
New Zealand making the last three ICC finals in ALL THREE FORMATS is such an incredible achievement.— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) November 10, 2021
Just such an impressive group of players in every sense.
Big ups @BLACKCAPS 👏👏 great game ✅— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) November 10, 2021
Wowwww…what a win. Of course, Mitchell was there till the end to seal it but the game-changer tonight was Jimmy Neesham. The Jordan over. The momentum shifter. Well done, #NZ #T20WorldCup— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2021
Clearly England and New Zealand have taken it upon themselves to produce World Cup classics. Course correction for NZ on one front - and what a phenomenal effort to storm into the finals @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) November 10, 2021
