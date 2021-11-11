T20 World Cup 2021 | Legends react as New Zealand beat England by five wickets to enter final

In reply, New Zealand lost the key wickets of Martin Guptill and Williamson as the scorecard read 13/2. Devon Conway (46) and Daryl Mitchell stitched a partnership of 82 runs for the fourth wicket before Conway was stumped by Buttler off the bowling off Livingstone. At the end of 16 overs, the Kiwis were 110/4, needing 57 runs in just four overs. Neesham and Mitchell took on Chris Jordan in the 17th over as they added 23 runs for the team. In the next two overs, bowled by Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes respectively, the Kiwis amassed 14 and 20 runs respectively to win the game with one over to spare.