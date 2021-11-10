T20 World Cup 2021 | Won’t say New Zealand is an inferior team compared to England, says Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq opines that New Zealand have played well at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, and are not an inferior side compared to England, as the two teams are set to meet in the first semi-final on Wednesday. He also added that the Blackcaps are playing aggressive cricket in a sensible manner.

The T20 World Cup 2021 has entered its knockout phase, and the first semi-final of the competition is scheduled to be played between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. New Zealand's lone defeat in the comnpetition came against Pakistan in their opening fixture, after which they secured four successive victories at the Super 12s stage to march into the semi-finals.

The well-rounded bowling attack has been key to their success, with pacers and spinners playing their parts.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that New Zealand is not an inferior side as compared to Eoin Morgan's England. He further added that the Kane Williamson-led side are playing aggressive cricket in a sensible manner.

"They have performed well in this T20 World Cup as well. So, I won't say New Zealand is an inferior team when compared to England. Ever since Williamson became captain, NZ's playing style has changed very much. Their body language is very positive. They are playing aggressive cricket in a sensible manner," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan captain further said that New Zealand have played well across all formats recently and that they will stage a tough competition against England.

"Everyone are labelling England favourites, and rightly so because of the way they have played in the last 2 years. But, at the same time, New Zealand have also played well across all formats. They are champions when it comes to the longest format and are ranked well in ODIs," he said.

England have been a dominating side in the tournament, having won four of their five matches in the Super 12s stage to romp into the semis. Speaking on England's recent performances in white-ball cricket, Inzamam reckoned that the 2010 T20 World Cup champions have been playing brutally aggressive cricket ever since Morgan took over the captaincy.

"Similarly, with England, ever since Morgan took over the captaincy, they are playing brutally aggressive cricket. They are chasing totals with ease and have a tremendous bowling attack as well. Tymal Mills and Jason Roy are absentees for England but NZ are playing with a full squad," he said.