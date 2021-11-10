T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham power New Zealand to T20 WC final

Daryl Mitchell stroked four fours and as many sixes during his 47-ball unbeaten blitz, helping New Zealand ace the chase with five wickets and an over to spare. The right-hander added 82 off 66 with Devon Conway (46) and 40 of 17 with Jimmy Neesham (27 off 11), after Chris Woakes had dismissed the experienced Martin Guptill (4) and Kane Williamson (5) to leave New Zealand 13/2 in the fourth over. It was Neesham who turned the tide in the final stages, striking a four and a six in a timely blitz.