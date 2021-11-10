 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham power New Zealand to final

    Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham scripted New Zealand's five-wicket win over England in T20 WC 2021 semifinal

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham power New Zealand to final

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:45 PM

    Daryl Mitchell starred with a well-crafted 72* to power New Zealand to a five-wicket win against England in the first semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. New Zealand will play their third straight ICC tournament final, after 2019 World Cup and 2021 World Test Championship.

    Daryl Mitchell stroked four fours and as many sixes during his 47-ball unbeaten blitz, helping New Zealand ace the chase with five wickets and an over to spare. The right-hander added 82 off 66 with Devon Conway (46) and 40 of 17 with Jimmy Neesham (27 off 11), after Chris Woakes had dismissed the experienced Martin Guptill (4) and Kane Williamson (5) to leave New Zealand 13/2 in the fourth over. It was Neesham who turned the tide in the final stages, striking a four and a six in a timely blitz.

    Liam Livingstone was England’s unlikely star with the ball, finishing 2/22 from four overs, which included a crucial 16th in which he removed a well-set Conway and conceded just three.

    Earlier, England rode on Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 51 and Dawid Malan’s 41 to finish 166/4 after Williamson opted to bowl. Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, and Jimmy Neesham bagged a wicket each.

    The win ensured New Zealand's third straight ICC tournament final after they finished runners-up at the 2019 World Cup final and winners of the World Test Championship earlier this year.

    The second semifinal will be played between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Thursday, November 11, and the winner will meet New Zealand in the tournament final at the same venue on Sunday.

