T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham power New Zealand to final

Daryl Mitchell starred with a well-crafted 72* to power New Zealand to a five-wicket win against England in the first semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. New Zealand will play their third straight ICC tournament final, after 2019 World Cup and 2021 World Test Championship.
Daryl Mitchell stroked four fours and as many sixes during his 47-ball unbeaten blitz, helping New Zealand ace the chase with five wickets and an over to spare. The right-hander added 82 off 66 with Devon Conway (46) and 40 of 17 with Jimmy Neesham (27 off 11), after Chris Woakes had dismissed the experienced Martin Guptill (4) and Kane Williamson (5) to leave New Zealand 13/2 in the fourth over. It was Neesham who turned the tide in the final stages, striking a four and a six in a timely blitz.
Liam Livingstone was England’s unlikely star with the ball, finishing 2/22 from four overs, which included a crucial 16th in which he removed a well-set Conway and conceded just three.
Earlier, England rode on Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 51 and Dawid Malan’s 41 to finish 166/4 after Williamson opted to bowl. Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, and Jimmy Neesham bagged a wicket each.
The win ensured New Zealand's third straight ICC tournament final after they finished runners-up at the 2019 World Cup final and winners of the World Test Championship earlier this year.
The second semifinal will be played between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Thursday, November 11, and the winner will meet New Zealand in the tournament final at the same venue on Sunday.
Kane Williamson took a brilliant catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow 🔥#ENGvsNZ #T20WorldCup— Cricket Crazy! (@Kabirwrites_) November 10, 2021
6 or Out ?— Ballay Baaz (@Ballaybaaz) November 10, 2021
not out ? How about that Effort ?#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/nwIsO0fKKN
Tit for tat— Vinod Maheshwari 🇵🇰 (@Viniii112) November 10, 2021
#ENGvsNZ #ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pVUjZZvl0G
#NewZealand are the best all-format team at the moment. They have made two white-ball finals in conditions as vastly different as England and UAE. And there is also a small matter of the World Test Championship victory. Tremendous.#ENGvsNZ— Poonam Chand Jain (@poonamchand_inc) November 10, 2021
New Zealand takes their revenge 🔥#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/rQxuzJ5KUu— Iqrar Alee Ameer (@IqrarAlee112) November 10, 2021
#ENGvsNZ #T20WorldCup— Mani sch (@rofl_GAANDi) November 10, 2021
You beauty @JimmyNeesh— Rajiv Haldar (@Epic_Rajiv) November 10, 2021
Good for Mighty Final #ICCT20WorldCup2021 #ENGvsNZ
Finally Neesham you are the deserving champion of this match ,What an innings you played , And The revenge is taken successfully !, Congratulations @BLACKCAPS #ENGvsNZ https://t.co/TryN5MnBxE— Ayesha khan (@Ayeshakhan7943) November 10, 2021
The New Zealand Men’s team showing that you don’t have to prioritise a format at the detriment of other formats to win/reach a world final. You can be world class at all 3. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Olivia Rae (@ollierae14) November 10, 2021
#ICCT20WorldCup #NZ #ENGvsNZ #ENGvNZ
When you see England lose another semi-final #T20WorldCup #ENGLAND #NZ pic.twitter.com/5DFupeue8o— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 10, 2021
