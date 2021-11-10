T10 format can be played in Olympics, feels Faf du Plessis

Today at 7:57 PM
Faf du Plessis believes that the quick nature of the T10 format will attract fans around the world, and it can be included in the Olympics Games. The former South Africa captain further added that despite playing all three formats throughout his career, he is still attracted to the T10 format.
Faf du Plessis had an outstanding IPL 2021, as he amassed 633 runs from 16 matches at an impressive average of 45.21. The 37-year-old played a pivotal role in leading Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title. However, the swashbuckling batsman was not included in South Africa’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021.
He is now looking forward to a stint in the T10 format, where he will lead Bangla Tigers in the upcoming season. Speaking on the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Du Plessis stated that the 10-over format of the game could be tried at the Olympics. He added that the quick nature of the T10 league will attract fans around the world.
“I have played three formats for a long time and I am still attracted to the T10 format. I think players like myself will keep looking at tournaments like this. The future of T10 is looking good. It’s a format that can be used in the Olympics. The quick nature of T10 also makes it attractive to the fans. I think T10 is only going to get better and better,” ” Du Plessis said during a virtual conference.
The Abu Dhabi T10 League is scheduled to be played from November 19 to December 4 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Du Plessis, who will lead the Bangla Tigers in the tournament spoke about his leadership role in the side.
“My role as a captain would be to get the team together and create an environment wherein the players are having fun and being themselves," he said. "Batting in the top order would be the best position for me. But I haven’t had those discussions with the team management yet. You need to think about the blueprint that you will need to follow which will give you consistent results.
“Through time in T20 cricket, I’ve got better at understanding my game plan on different pitches and making decisions about which bowlers I can take on and which bowlers I can’t take on during a game.”
