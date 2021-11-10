Sheffield Shield 2021-22 | James Pattinson suspended by Cricket Australia for throwing ball at Daniel Hughes

Today at 1:40 PM
Former Australian pacer, James Pattinson has been handed a one-match suspension for throwing the ball towards Daniel Hughes in an inappropriate and dangerous manner during a Sheffield Shield fixture in Australia. Pattinson, who breached the code of conduct, has been fined 100% of his match fee.
During the match, Pattinson, fielded a ball in his follow through and threw it towards stumps at the striker's end. His wayward throw missed the target and hit Daniel Hughes's foot. Hughes was seen in pain and discomfort after the throw hit his foot. The former Australian bowler has also been fined 100% of his match fee and is set to miss the team’s next match versus NSW in the one-day Marsh Cup.
This is the fourth instance in four seasons when Pattinson has been charged with code of conduct breaches. Also, this is the second time he has been suspended for a level two offense in a Sheffield Shield match.
Ouch!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 8, 2021
Daniel Hughes 71* (283) continues to defy Victoria despite copping this throw from James Pattinson in the second session #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/ChTkupId1n
James Pattinson has played 21 Test matches for Australia claiming 81 wickets from them. He also has 16 wickets from 15 ODIs.
