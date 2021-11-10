Sanju Samson shares a cryptic tweet after being dropped from India’s T20I squad against New Zealand

Impressive IPL 2021 performers, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, and Avesh Khan also have been named in the 16-member squad, but Sanju Samson, who amassed 484 runs in the IPL 2021 at an impressive average of 40.33, was excluded from India's T20I squad. Overall in IPL, the wicket-keeper batsman has amassed 3068 runs from 121 matches at an average of 29.21, which include three centuries and 15 half-centuries.