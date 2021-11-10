Really excited to play under Rohit Sharma, says Venkatesh Iyer after maiden T20I call-up

After earning his maiden call-up to the national squad, Venkatesh Iyer has stated that he is excited to play under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Iyer further added that he will look forward to fitting in any role that the team offers him.

The BCCI announced India's 16-member T20I squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin on November 17, on Tuesday. India’s trusted opener, Rohit Sharma has been named as the captain of the T20I squad, whereas KL Rahul has been appointed as his deputy. Eyeing the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, BCCI has included several youngsters in the T20I squad for building the team ahead of the marquee event.

Venkatesh Iyer, who excelled for the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2021 has been named in the 16-member squad for the New Zealand series. Iyer had amassed 370 runs from 10 matches at an impressive average of 41.11, and scalped three wickets during the team's run to the final.

He's now excited to play under Rohit's leadership in T20Is.

"I am really excited to play under Rohit bhai. I am really looking forward to it. He is such a great player. The team looks really strong. I am sure we will perform well. It will be a huge learning experience as well and it will be exciting to play under Rohit bhai," Iyer told TOI.

Speaking on his maiden call-up to the national team, Iyer revealed that Avesh Khan broke the exciting news to him during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He further added that it was his dream to represent the country, and aims to contribute his best to the team.

"I am so happy. I worked really hard for it. Honestly, I didn't expect this. Every time when I go in the middle, I just want to perform and put up as many runs as possible for my team. I am really thankful to the selectors, captain, and all my seniors and coaches for this. It is a dream of every cricketer to wear an India jersey someday and the day has come. I am so so happy. The words are not enough to describe the feeling. Avesh broke this big news to me," Iyer added.

Iyer is a swashbuckling opening batsman, and a handy medium-fast bowler which makes him a reliable all-rounder. The 26-year-old looks forward to fitting in any role desired by the national team.

"I am an all-rounder. I will look forward to fitting in whatever role my team (India) would want from me. I am not thinking about the opposition at the moment. I am just looking forward to performing for my team," Iyer said.

Venkatesh Iyer is the highest run-getter for Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy so far, with 155 runs from matches at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 140.90 .