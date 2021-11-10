Keshav Maharaj named South Africa captain for Netherlands ODIs, Wayne Parnell recalled

Keshav Maharaj will lead South Africa in upcoming three-match ODI series against Netherlands, with regular white-ball captain Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje being rested. Kolpak-returned Wayne Parnell makes the cut.

Wayne Parnell, whose last international appearance for South Africa dates back to October 2017, has been named in South Africa’s 16-member squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Netherlands, beginning November 26.

Khaya Zondo, Daryn Dupavillon and Sisanda Magala, who missed out during the Sri Lanka tour in September, have been recalled, while middle-order batsman Zubayr Hamza and wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton earned their maiden ODI call-up.

“The National Selection Panel and I are excited to give this group of exciting cricketers a good go. These selections are part of our strategy to give opportunities and reward the good work of players in our provincial system," said CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang.

“We do not take this historic tour of the Netherlands to our shores lightly. We are keen to showcase the talent that South Africa has and to give opportunities to players who have been patient for a long time and are raring to go.

“On behalf of the Panel, I would like to wish Keshav Maharaj, coach, Mark Boucher and the team all of the very best as they look to make inroads into the team’s campaign to qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup.”

Each of the three ODIs will be played at Centurion’s SuperSport Park on November 26, 28 and December 1 respectively. The series is a part of the World Cup Super League, where South Africa currently occupies ninth position in the points table, while Netherlands sit last. A 3-0 sweep could help Proteas jump to the second spot.

South Africa squad for Netherlands ODIs: Keshav Maharaj (capt), Daryn Dupavillon, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo