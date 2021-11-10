Harbhajan Singh questions Indian selectors for ignoring Sheldon Jackson from national team

Harbhajan Singh has questioned the Indian selectors for excluding Sheldon Jackson from the national team despite his brilliant performances in domestic cricket. Harbhajan tweeted that Sheldon has scored more than 800 runs in the last two domestic seasons, and is surprisingly kept out of the squad.

After the end of India’s campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021, India is all set to play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand from November 17. The T20I squad for the upcoming series was announced on Tuesday and a lot of youngsters were named to the 16-member squad. Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, and Ruturaj Gaikwad were given chance in the team after their exuberant performances in IPL 2021. However, Sheldon Jackson is one name who is still missing out on the Indian squad despite his swashbuckling performance in domestic cricket.

Sheldon Jackson, the wicketkeeper-batsman, currently playing for Saurashtra has scored 221 runs from five matches with an average of 73.66 in the ongoing edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Also, he has scored three successive fifties in the tournament. Jackson has scored 1461 runs in domestic T20 matches and has nine fifties and one century. He has 5634 runs in 76 first-class matches.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has backed Jackson and questioned India selectors for repeatedly overlooking the cricketer for selection to the national team. Harbhajan tweeted that he has performed consistently in the last two Ranji seasons and still he has been kept out of the team.

“Ranji season 2018/19 scored 854 and 2019/2020 scored 809 and also Ranji champion that year plus this year current form yet not getting picked even for India A team. Can 🇮🇳 selector tell him what else he needs to do to ply for India apart from scoring runs,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Jackson has represented Saurashtra and Puducherry in domestic cricket. He has been a consistent performer for his teams and will be looking forward to the selection in the India team in the future. The Saurashtra-born cricketer has been a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the Indian Premier League, and he did not receive many chances for showcasing his talent in the lucrative league.