T20 World Cup | Players need space when things are not going well, bio-bubble doesn’t allow that, says Babar Azam

Babar Azam has stated that players get disturbed and uncomfortable by remaining in the bio-bubble environment for a longer period of time. The Pakistan captain further added that his team has always backed the players who were not feeling comfortable in the bubble, and that has helped them to relax.

Pakistan started their T20 World Cup campaign with a resounding 10-wicket victory against arch-rivals India, and the Babar Azam-led marched to semi-finals unbeaten in the Super 12 stage. After the win over India, Pakistan defeated New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia in Group 2, and will face Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday, November 11 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam stated that at times the bio-bubble system feels disturbing and uncomfortable to the players. The Pakistan captain further added that the players need space when they are down, and the bio-bubble environment does not allow the players to relax.

"Look they are always ups and downs in professional cricket but yes players do get disturbed and uncomfortable by remaining constantly in a bio-secure bubble environment," Babar told a virtual press conference.

"We have tried to counter that by working as a group and trying to support each other in the Pakistan team.

"As a player you need to relax and be ready to absorb the pressure. But at times when things are not going well you need space and you need to refresh, go out,” he added.

The Pakistan captain reckoned that staying in the bio-bubble for a longer period creates negative thoughts inside the players, and that can affect their performances. Babar further added that the team management always backed the players when they feel low due to bio-bubble fatigue.

"If you can't get out of the bubble, negative thoughts do enter your mind and affect your performances.

"We all try to talk to each other all the time in groups and help out each other by lifting each other and it allows us to relax and encourage as well," he added.

Speaking on his team’s performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, Babar stated that everyone have given their best to Pakistan’s success at the marquee event.

"We have performed well so far in every match we want to carry the same momentum into the semi-finals. As a group we have done our best and everyone has given his best but every match is a new challenge and this is T20 cricket you have to remain sharp on the given day.

“Everyone takes responsibility, everyone's role is clear. In the semifinals, we want to continue positively but it is all about how you perform on the day,” Babar added.

Pakistan will face Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday in Dubai.