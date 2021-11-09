T20 World Cup 2021 | Virat Kohli shouldn’t leave Test and ODI captaincy, feels Virender Sehwag

Today at 10:18 AM
Virender Sehwag feels that Virat Kohli shouldn’t leave Test and ODI captaincy, after having already quitted as the team’s T20I captain. Following India’s early T20 World Cup 2021 exit, Sehwag added that the team should introspect on having not won any major ICC tournament for a long time.
India secured a comfortable nine-wicket win against Namibia in Dubai on Monday, which marked the end of their disappointing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. It was also Virat Kohli’s final T20I as captain, and the focus now shifts on who takes over in the role.
Meanwhile, there have also been discussions among fans and experts if Kohli should quit ODI and Test captaincy too. Virender Sehwag ruled the idea out, given Kohli’s fine success as a leader across formats, but reiterated that it should be his personal decision.
"This is Virat's decision but I don't think he should leave the rest two format's captaincy. If he wants to play just as a player, it is his decision. I feel under his captaincy, India is playing good and his record as a captain is brilliant," said Sehwag on his official Facebook page, reacting to a fan's question on whether Kohli's should step down as skipper from all formats.
"He is a good player, an aggressive captain and leads from the front. I reiterate that leaving or not leaving captaincy in ODIs and Tests should be his personal decision."
India’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2021 marked another failure to win an ICC tournament. India had emerged victorious at the Champions Trophy 2013 under MS Dhoni, after which they finished semi-finalists in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups and 2016 T20 World Cup, and runners-up in 2014 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy and 2021 World Test Championship.
Sehwag, who was an integral part of India’s T20 World Cup 2007 and World Cup 2011 triumphs, believed that the team should introspect on not being able to win major ICC tournaments.
“I know we should support the team during bad times but it’s been a long time we haven’t won any major ICC tournament,” he said. “India should definitely introspect on it. Winning bilateral series is one thing but people only remember you if you win world tournaments consistently.”
India’s next assignment will be the three-match home T20I series against New Zealand, followed by two Tests.
