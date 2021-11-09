 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Ravi Shastri delivers gripping dressing room speech on last day as India head coach

    Ravi Shastri delivered a riveting speech in India dressing room after game against Namibia on Monday

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:17 PM

    BCCI shared a video of outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri delivering a riveting speech to the team in the dressing room after India's final fixture at the T20 World Cup 2021 against Namibia on Monday in Dubai. Shastri asserted that the team over exceeded his expectations during his stint.

    Ravi Shastri delivered a rousing speech to Team India after their nine-wicket win in their last T20 World Cup 2021 match against Naminia on Monday in Dubai. As his tenure as the Indian head coach came to an end, Shastri stated that the Virat Kohli-led side over-exceeded his expectations, and that the current team will go down as one of the greatest sides to have played the game.  Ravi Shastri will part ways alongside other coaching staff members, with Rahul Dravid set to take over the role ahead of India's home series against New Zealand.

    “You guys as a team have over exceeded my expectations with the way you've played. Over the last few years, you went across the globe, across formats and beat everyone. This makes you one of the great teams that has played the game. Not only a great Indian cricket team… This will go down as one of great teams that has played the game over the five-six years across all formats. The results are there to be seen,” Shastri said in his speech.

    India had a poor start to their campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021 as they suffered two successive defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, which dented their hopes of making it to the semi-finals. The team bounced back to register three successive against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia respectively, but New Zealand's win over the Mohammad Nabi-led side ruled them out of the semi-final race.

     

