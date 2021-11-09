T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Ravi Shastri delivers gripping dressing room speech on last day as India head coach

Today at 2:17 PM
BCCI shared a video of outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri delivering a riveting speech to the team in the dressing room after India's final fixture at the T20 World Cup 2021 against Namibia on Monday in Dubai. Shastri asserted that the team over exceeded his expectations during his stint.
Ravi Shastri delivered a rousing speech to Team India after their nine-wicket win in their last T20 World Cup 2021 match against Naminia on Monday in Dubai. As his tenure as the Indian head coach came to an end, Shastri stated that the Virat Kohli-led side over-exceeded his expectations, and that the current team will go down as one of the greatest sides to have played the game. Ravi Shastri will part ways alongside other coaching staff members, with Rahul Dravid set to take over the role ahead of India's home series against New Zealand.
“You guys as a team have over exceeded my expectations with the way you've played. Over the last few years, you went across the globe, across formats and beat everyone. This makes you one of the great teams that has played the game. Not only a great Indian cricket team… This will go down as one of great teams that has played the game over the five-six years across all formats. The results are there to be seen,” Shastri said in his speech.
India had a poor start to their campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021 as they suffered two successive defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, which dented their hopes of making it to the semi-finals. The team bounced back to register three successive against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia respectively, but New Zealand's win over the Mohammad Nabi-led side ruled them out of the semi-final race.
Monday motivation!
Must Watch: A stirring speech to sign off as the #TeamIndia Head Coach 👏 👏— BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2021
Here's a snippet from @RaviShastriOfc's team address in the dressing room, reflecting on the team's journey in the last few years. 👍 👍 #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM
Watch 🎥 🔽https://t.co/x05bg0dLKH pic.twitter.com/IlUIVxg6wp
Yes, we agree!
Now please ravi bhai don't become the coach of IPL team Ahmedabad. Because we fans want u to comeback as a commentator. We miss ur "KADAK" voice. Next year is also world Cup 👀 I think u know what I mean to say 👀plz @StarSportsIndia @jatinsapru @SonySportsIndia sign him up.🙏plz— CD Prasad (@ChandraDipPras1) November 9, 2021
What a partnership!
Ravi shastri and Virat kohli Both super heros...— Muhammad Ahsan (@ahsan11411) November 9, 2021
Love and respect from Pakistan pic.twitter.com/mZeMDCnWaT
Thanks to all the efforts and respect this duo!
Thank u Ravi sir, this Indian team given lot of memories for us particularly in test match cricket. 🙌🙌🙌,end of an era in Indian cricket. Proud of u sir 👏👏💙💙 pic.twitter.com/t3Q11vpkRI— Leela Krishna 🇮🇳 🏏 (@LeelaCh82778568) November 9, 2021
Indeed!
I got emotional after hearing him. One of the best coaching teams of #TeamIndia. Thank you #RaviShastri #BharatArun #ssridhar for giving us this great team. Wish you best for future.— Rashid (@Rash_sf) November 9, 2021
Need that voice "India lift the WC after 28 years"❤️
How good commentator he is .. isko koi yaad krwao .. iska voice commentary box me hona chahiye india ke liye lucky hai na ki caching staff me— Vikram Kumar (@imvikram89) November 9, 2021
Happy journey for next innning!🙏🇮🇳
Thank you for everything. This Captain-Coach duo will be remembered and appreciated for life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F5KjcliRA3— Pari (@ViratsFairy) November 9, 2021
Well done!
Farewell Coach & Skip@imVkohli ♥️💙🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/haPTzCFh9w— Arafat Lone (@LoneArafat) November 9, 2021
