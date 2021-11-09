T20 World Cup 2021 | Rahul Dravid has inherited great team, he can only raise the bar, believes Ravi Shastri

"Because there are still a lot of players here who will play for another 3-4 years which is very important. It's not a team in transition overnight and that will make the biggest difference. Virat's still there, he's done a fantastic job as the leader of the side. He's been one of the biggest and the best ambassadors of Test match cricket over the last five years. Lot of credit goes to him, in the way he's thought about how he wants the team to play the game and how the team has rallied around him. "