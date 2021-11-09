T20 World Cup 2021 | New Zealand have moved on from the 2019 World Cup final heartbreak, asserts Kane Williamson

Ahead of New Zealand’s semi-final clash against England on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, Kane Williamson has stated that the Black Caps have moved on from the 2019 World Cup final heartbreak. He further expressed his relief that a tied game will not be decided by the boundary countback rule in the T20 WC.

After losing their opening fixture against Pakistan at the Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand stormed back with four successive victories to qualify for the sem-finals at the marquee event. The Black Caps will face England in the first semi-finals on Wednesday, November 10 in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson recalled the 2019 ODI World Cup final, and stated that his team has moved on from the heartbreaking defeat against England.

"It was an amazing game to be a part of and the aftermath of the game was very difficult to understand. You sign up and play by rules and you move on and look forward to next challenges and our focus is on that only," said Williamson in a virtual press conference.

"I mean it was an amazing game of cricket and obviously and in the latest stages it was highly competitive. Few things didn't quite go our way and that's how it was," he added.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup final, England defeated New Zealand in a Super Over to lift their maiden 50-over WC title. Speaking on the summit clash against England in 2019, Williamson stated that the result was not in the hands of New Zealand. The New Zealand captain further stated that it is a relief that the boundary countback rule is not applicable in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

"Naturally there were some rules and the game fell another way and decided the results. In terms of what we wanted to do that was there and that's how we like to measure ourselves.

"Everybody has got a different opinion on it and ties and boundaries count are some of the dramatic things that decided some matches but not so anymore," Williamson added.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, if the semi-finals are tied, the teams will play a Super Over. If the Super Over is also tied, the teams will keep playing Super Overs until one wins.