T20 World Cup 2021 | I'm still in that headspace where I was during the IPL, says Glenn Maxwell

Ahead of Australia's semi-final clash against Pakistan on Thursday in Dubai, Glenn Maxwell has stated that he is confident enough to find the form he had in IPL 2021, where he amassed 513 runs. Maxwell further added that he is not fazed by the lack of time in the middle during the Super 12 fixtures.

Australia have qualified for the playoffs at the T20 World Cup 2021 after displaying brilliant all-round performances in the Super 12 stage, and they will lock horns with Pakistan on Thursday in Dubai in the second semi-final. The batting unit has been the biggest positive for the Aaron-Finch-led side at the marquee event.

However, Glenn Maxwell lacked game time in the middle order during Australia's Super 12 fixtures at the T20 World Cup. The Australian all-rounder had a great time with the bat in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore, as he amassed 513 runs in 15 games with an average of 42.75, but he failed to replicate his IPL form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. So far, Maxwell has scores of 18, 5, 6, and two zero not outs in the ICC mega event.

Meanwhile, the hard-hitting batsman stated that he is not fazed by the lack of time. He further added that he is still in the headspace where he was during the IPL.

"I feel like I've done so much work at training and I've been here for two-and-a-bit months. I know the conditions really well. It doesn't matter if I haven't batted for a few days or whatnot, I feel like I'm still in that headspace where I was during the IPL, where I was hitting the ball really cleanly and feel ready to play whatever role I need to when I get out there," Maxwell said.

"I'm certainly not fazed by lack of time in the middle because it's actually been a really nice change and it means the top order is going really well if I'm not spending that much time out there. I've been in a really good headspace, so hopefully [I'm] not required again or hopefully required for another 0 not out and just stay at the other end."

The 33-year-old added that taking wickets upfront is going to be the key in the semi-final against Pakistan on Thursday, November 11 in Dubai.

"The way that our quicks have bowled with the new ball has been outstanding," Maxwell said. "They've still been able to get some movement out of these pitches. I think it's been two-and-a-half months' worth of cricket on these pitches, but they're still able to find something in there and get key wickets for us upfront and that's going to be key for us going forward.

"I think anytime you can take wickets in that powerplay by using your best bowlers and using your right match-ups at the right time, it certainly puts the opposition on the back foot."

Maxwell further heaped praise on Australia's batting unit, and reckoned that the team will make use of the powerplay overs in the semi-final to put the opposition on back foot.

"I think for us, it's just to play with freedom. To back the fact that we've got a really strong top order.

"We're playing the extra batter. We've got a fair bit of batting there. To know that we probably barely used our five, six and seven throughout the tournament probably shows how good our top few have been. Mitch Marsh has been on fire the last couple of games. Finch and Warner, obviously, peaking at the right time as well. So we're in a really good space, I think.

"I've also seen teams go the other way and try and hold wickets back to make sure they could go at the backend and give themselves the opportunity to play with freedom in the backend. But I suppose for us, it's probably playing with freedom at the start and really trying to make the most of the powerplay and putting the opposition on the back foot," Maxwell further explained.