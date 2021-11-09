T20 World Cup 2021 | Hopefully we can create a big upset against England, says Trent Boult

Ahead of the semi-final clash against England on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, Trent Boult stated that his team is hopeful of creating a big upset against the Eoin Morgan-led side. The New Zealand pacer further added that England are a well-balanced team, and have a lot of match-winners at their side.

After losing their opening fixture against Pakistan at the Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand retained their momentum and registered four successive victories to qualify for the sem-finals at the marquee event. The Black Caps will face England in the first semi-finals on Wednesday, November 10 in Abu Dhabi. Whereas, England have stormed to the semi-finals by defeating strong teams like Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and West Indies, and their lone defeat at the tournament came against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult said that England are a well-balanced team with a lot of match-winners.

“(England are) Full of match winners. They are a very well balanced team and playing are some good white-ball cricket at the moment," Boult said in a video posted by New Zealand Cricket.

"So let’s hope we can create a big upset. There has been a good history between both sides in white ball cricket. So am sure there is a lot of people back home watching this with interest.”

The left-arm quick reckoned that his team is working as unit, and that has helped the Kane Williamson-led side at the marquee event.

“For me, it is starting again. We are against some classy opposition coming to the business end of the tournament.

"And what has worked really with us currently is that guys worked together, try to be as accurate as they possibly can and they tried to I suppose read the wicket as quickly as can. Pushing forward that’s gonna be a big couple of things check for us,” added the left-arm quick.

The 32-year-old further added that it was disappointing to miss the service of Lockie Ferguson as he sustained an injury during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"Disappointed to lose Lockie so early in the tournament but Adam has fit in seamlessly and been able to apply that pressure and adapt to the similar role," the 32-year-old further added.

New Zealand will lock horns with England on Wednesday in the first semi-final for the first time in an ICC knockout game since the 2019 ODI World Cup final.