T20 World Cup 2021 | England wouldn’t be favourites in the semi final against New Zealand, says Eoin Morgan

"It is a really good compliment for the changing room to all of the players more so to the head coach and support staff who have created an environment where all the players come in and they thrive in it. We have always thought about having great depth within our squad and as a whole, there have been some instances where we have to put out replacement teams but I think in doing so, you can have 30-40 players in domestic setup who can play international cricket but if the right environment is not there, it does not matter which eleven you pick, they would not be able to perform," said Morgan while replying to an ANI query during a virtual pre-match press conference.