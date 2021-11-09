T20 WC 2021 | ‘Even if your name is Bradman, your average will drop down’ - Ravi Shastri on bio-bubble life

India's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri has said that even Sir Donald Bradman would have struggled with the bat if he was forced to play cricket under the strict bio-bubbles. The Indian team have been shifting from one bubble to another since the World Test Championship in June earlier this year.

The Virat Kohli-led side has been staying in various bio-bubbles since the World Test Championship 2021 final played in Southampton in June earlier this year. Team India received a three-week break to refresh and get ready for the five-match Test against England on their home soil from August. India were leading by 2-1 in the series before the Covid-19 outbreak in the team resulted in the postponement of the last Test in Manchester till next year. The team members joined their respective IPL franchises in September for the second phase of the tournament, and stayed in the mandatory bio-bubble system until the conclusion of the lucrative league.

Team India, who stayed in multiple bio-bubbles in a short span of time did not have a great campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021, as they were knocked out of the marquee event without reaching the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Shastri stated that even a legend like Sir Donald Bradman would have struggled with his average, if he was asked to stay in the bio-bubbles for a long period of time.

"When you are six months in the bubble, there are lots of players in this team who are all-format players. In the last 24 months, they have been home for 25 days. I do not care who you are, if you`re name is Bradman and you are in a bubble, your average will come down because you are human. It is not something you put petrol in the backside and expect the guy to move on," Shastri said.

The 1983-World Cup winner added that the players are mentally and physically drained due to bio-bubbles, and a gap between the IPL and the ICC mega event would have been benefited the team.

"The team has been in a bubble for the last 6 months. I am mentally drained but these players are mentally and physically drained. We would have ideally liked a bigger gap between the IPL and the T20 World Cup," Shastri said.

The 59-year-old further added that the players showed great sportsman spirit during the tough times.

"It does not happen that way. These are tough times, in life, it is not what you accomplish, it is what you overcome and this is what this team has shown. They have shown the drive to hang in there. No complaints but sooner or later the bubble will burst, so you have to be careful," the 59-year-old added.

Shastri is hopeful that the team will bounce back in the next T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Yes, we're disappointed with the result in the first two games here but let's be honest I'm not here to make any sorts of excuses. We lacked daring in the second game against New Zealand.

"It's something for the boys to learn and they'll get an opportunity again next year. It's not often you have two World Cups in 12 months, so hopefully they'll go and kick some butt there."

Ravi Shastri's tenure as India head coach came to an end after the T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Sunday in Dubai.